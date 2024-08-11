Close
Aug 11, 2024, 11:49 AM | Updated: 12:15 pm

Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks scores ahead of the tag of Kyle Higashioka #20 of the San Diego Padres during the tenth inning of a baseball game at Petco Park on July 6, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks threw shortstop Geraldo Perdomo into the lead-off spot for Sunday’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field.

Second baseman Ketel Marte was not in the batting order after exiting Saturday’s game with a left ankle contusion. He is considered day-to-day, manager Torey Lovullo said postgame Saturday.

With left-hander Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, Marte would have typically been the lead-off hitter.

Perdomo gets his first opportunity to hit in that spot this season. He played the role in 36 starts last year.

The switch-hitter has been on a nice run from the bottom of the order of late. Since June 29 (12 games) Perdomo is 18-for-40 (.450) with five doubles and a home run.

Sanchez blanked the D-backs through seven innings back in June, and Lovullo was looking for someone to put some stress on him.

“I like his ability to control the zone, he’s gonna make the pitcher work,” Lovullo said of Perdomo.

“Their starting pitcher is very good. He’s got a really good two-seam fastball, slider, changeup combination. We gotta make sure the ball is in the area that we’re looking for. Push it out over the plate, use an all-field approach. Putting somebody at the top in Ketel’s absence to maybe drive up some pitch counts, have some quality at-bats and get on base.”

Against a lefty, Arizona did not start Corbin Carroll after he homered on Saturday in an 11-1 win, keeping an outfield of Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy.

Additionally, Adrian Del Castillo returned to the lineup to catch Merrill Kelly, who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list (shoulder) before Sunday’s game. Del Castillo hit a walk-off home run on Friday and makes his third MLB start.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

Diamondbacks’ lineup

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies probables

Monday: RHP Brandon Pfaadt vs. RHP Cal Quantrill

Tuesday: LHP Eduardo Rodríguez vs. LHP Austin Gomber

 Wednesday: LHP Jordan Montgomery vs. RHP Tanner Gordon

Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks reinstate Merrill Kelly from IL for pennant race

The Diamondbacks reinstated starting pitcher Merrill Kelly from the 60-day injured list on Sunday to face the Phillies.

2 hours ago

Jake McCarthy...

Alex Weiner

Jake McCarthy hits 2 HRs, Diamondbacks overcome early exits to beat Phillies

Despite Ketel Marte and Zac Gallen exiting early, the Diamondbacks crushed the Phillies after Jake McCarthy hit two home runs.

16 hours ago

Ketel Marte injured...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte, Zac Gallen exit early vs. Phillies; concern level minimal

Diamondbacks superstar Ketel Marte and ace Zac Gallen limped off the field against the Phillies on Saturday. 

17 hours ago

Ryne Nelson...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks don’t plan to option Ryne Nelson, use 6-man rotation with Merrill Kelly back

Torey Lovullo said the club has not considered optioning Ryne Nelson with Merrill Kelly set to return to the rotation.

19 hours ago

Luis Frias...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks lose RHP Luis Frias to Blue Jays on waivers

The Toronto Blue Jays claimed relief pitcher Luis Frias off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

19 hours ago

Adrian Del Castillo...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Adrian Del Castillo welcomes himself to Chase Field with walk-off homer

Diamondbacks catcher Adrian Del Castillo could not ask for a better first impression in Arizona with a walk-off home run against the Phillies.

2 days ago

