Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte returns to lineup, Gabriel Moreno avoids surgery

Aug 12, 2024, 5:18 PM

Ketel Marte...

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts while running the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field on August 10, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte returned to the batting order for Monday’s game against the Colorado Rockies, as a left ankle contusion only cost him one day.

Marte went down in the fourth inning on Saturday and sat out Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies. He will bat in his usual two-hole against right-hander Bradley Blalock.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., meanwhile, is not starting after leaving Sunday’s game with left hamstring tightness.

Manager Torey Lovullo called him day-to-day and expects Gurriel to be back in the lineup on Tuesday.

Gabriel Moreno avoids surgery

Catcher Gabriel Moreno is in the rest and recovery phase of his left adductor strain, and surgery has been ruled out.

“I think it was a possibility when we were getting the first bits and pieces of the imaging, getting the information, and as we got into it, and asked the right people and the right doctors — it’s not a baseball injury, it’s a hockey injury — so we were asking around to find out what the best solution would be. So that was ruled out quickly,” Lovullo said.

Lovullo maintained his optimism Moreno would be back this season, but Moreno remains weeks away.

Christian Walker making strides

Lovullo said first baseman Christian Walker (oblique) would begin his tee progression this week, and how he feels after each given day will determine his timetable.

The Diamondbacks have received notable contributions from Josh Bell in place of Walker and Adrian Del Castillo since he came up to help replace Moreno.

“One is organizational depth in Del Castillo that we’ve been watching all year long, and he’s really done a great job of developing so that’s a great player development story,” Lovullo said. “To identify somebody like Josh Bell, I’ve said a couple times, the morning of the trade deadline, Mike (Hazen) called me and asked me what I thought about getting somebody like Josh Bell in place of Walker while he was down. I thought he’s just a quality at-bat, I remembered that.”

Blake Walston optioned

The Diamondbacks reinstated starting pitcher Blake Walston from the 15-day injured list (shoulder inflammation) on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Reno.

Walston threw 58 pitches through 3.2 scoreless innings on Sunday in his first start since June 4.

Rockies make moves

The Rockies made several roster moves before Monday’s series opener, including placing Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with back tightness.

Colorado also called up the 23-year-old Blalock, who has one career MLB inning and has never pitched above Double-A in the minor leagues. Cal Quantrill was slated to start but has been pushed back.

