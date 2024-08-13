Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks score winning runs on back-to-back wild pitches vs. Rockies

Aug 12, 2024, 11:01 PM | Updated: 11:30 pm

Kevin Newman...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Kevin Newman scores a run on a wild pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks base runners Corbin Carroll and Kevin Newman did not hesitate to score the game-tying and go-ahead runs on consecutive wild pitches in Monday’s 5-4 comeback victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado brought in reliever Tyler Kinley with two outs to face Joc Pederson with runners on the corners after Carroll and Newman singled. Kinley spiked a slider past catcher Elias Diaz to score Carroll easily. Newman — who was running on the pitch — got all the way to third.

Kinley reset and tried another slider, which kicked away from Diaz again. This time the ball did not get far, but Newman was already way down the line and made a perfect read.

RELATED STORIES

“Just kind of reading the down angle, and I’m so far off the bag because they gave me a lot of room over there. Just reading the trajectory of the ball and seeing it come up short and anticipating it kicking away like that,” Newman explained. “It worked out. … You kind of just get as much as you think you can without getting back picked.”

Newman was only in the game as a replacement for Ketel Marte, who left after re-aggravating an ankle injury in the first inning and will have an MRI on Tuesday. Newman finished with two hits and two runs after a three-hit night on Sunday.

Manager Torey Lovullo credited his team’s readiness in a game when not a lot went their way until the sixth inning.

“You talk about adaptability and readiness, (Newman) made the most of his opportunity today,” Lovullo said.

The Rockies entered the game with the second-most wild pitches in MLB at 48 and highest bullpen ERA at 5.64. The D-backs, meanwhile, lead the league in bases taken (fly balls, wild pitches, passed balls, balks and defensive indifference).

Brandon Pfaadt strikes out 11

D-backs starter Brandon Pfaadt pushed through seven innings and struck out 11 hitters to match a career high. The right-hander did not walk anyone, but he acknowledged being in the strike zone perhaps too often.

Pfaadt threw 73 of 94 pitches as strikes, with not an insubstantial number being middle-middle. The Rockies racked up four runs off eight hits against him, three knocks courtesy of Jake Cave plus a solo home run by Brendan Rodgers.

As Arizona’s offense climbed back in with two runs in the sixth inning, though, Pfaadt responded with an easy 1-2-3 frame in the seventh. Lovullo singled that moment out as the key to the comeback.

“Stuff feels good lately, I think it’s been consistent. We’re still using that aggressive mentality, and I think we did that tonight almost to a fault,” Pfaadt said. “Gave them too much to hit at times, but honestly, I would like it to be that case rather than walking guys. I think we’ll stick to that game plan. I think it’ll work out to our favor.”

Ryan Thompson and Justin Martinez locked down the final two innings without a single base runner getting into scoring position.

Martinez has picked up Arizona’s last three saves, but Lovullo said it was premature to call him the closer at this point, even with a light show.

Jake McCarthy keeps driving in runs

Arizona saw a new face in Colorado starter Bradley Blalock, who made his first MLB start. He retired 13 of 14 batters at one point before the D-backs started to rally in the sixth. Newman singled, and Josh Bell and Jake McCarthy followed with RBI knocks.

McCarthy drove in multiple runs for the fourth time in his last five games, tallying 13 RBIs in that span.

The last Diamondbacks player with as many RBIs in a five-game stretch was Justin Upton back in 2o11, according to Stathead. Erubiel Durazo, Luis Gonzalez, Steve Finley and Matt Williams are the only other players in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

The Diamondbacks won their fourth straight game after taking three of four against the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend.

They kept pace at 3.5 games back in the division race, as the Los Angeles Dodgers won their fourth straight game on Monday, as well.

Eduardo Rodriguez at Chase Field

Fans will get to see Eduardo Rodriguez make his Chase Field debut for the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. Left-hander Austin Gomber is probable for Colorado.

Catch the action on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Ketel Marte exits Diamondbacks-Rockies game after re-aggravating ankle issue

The Arizona Diamondbacks removed All-Star Ketel Marte from Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies after the first inning. 

4 hours ago

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly winding up on the mound...

Payne Moses

‘Business as usual’: Merrill Kelly feeling healthy, grateful to push through 5 innings in return

Merrill Kelly made his long-awaited return to the Arizona Diamondbacks' starting pitching rotation on Sunday, overcoming some early butterflies after a nearly four-month hiatus.

5 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte returns to lineup, Gabriel Moreno avoids surgery

Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte returned to the batting order against the Rockies, as a left ankle contusion only cost him one day.

6 hours ago

Ryne Nelson...

Alex Weiner

Latest decision on Ryne Nelson, Jordan Montgomery rotation spot keeps flexibility

The Diamondbacks have decided to wait as long as they possibly can to decide what to do with the fifth rotation spot.

7 hours ago

Adrian Del Castillo of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Arizona Sports

Adrian Del Castillo getting to know D-backs amid hot streak to start MLB career

Catcher Adrian Del Castillo is rolling at the plate and behind it to start his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

9 hours ago

Jordan Lawlar, D-backs...

Arizona Sports

ESPN places Diamondbacks No. 23 in farm system rankings

ESPN analyst Kiley McDaniel knocked the Arizona Diamondbacks back on his updated farm system rankings after the trade deadline.

16 hours ago

Diamondbacks score winning runs on back-to-back wild pitches vs. Rockies