Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

NAU Lumberjacks unveil alternate identity: the Astrojacks

Aug 13, 2024, 11:26 AM

NAU Astrojacks...

NAU is unveiling its first ever alternate identity for the 2024-25 athletics season: the Astrojacks. (NAU photo)

(NAU photo)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Northern Arizona’s athletic department has unveiled its first ever alternate identity: the Astrojacks.

The Lumberjacks’ alternate Astrojacks identity was chosen to celebrate Flagstaff and the greater Northern Arizona region’s lunar legacy.

The team’s uniform will feature an interstellar color scheme of nova navy, stardust gold and pluto blue in celebration of Flagstaff’s discovery of Pluto.

RELATED STORIES

It was also include multiple cosmic characters, including a symbolic “A” in the Astrojacks brand font that embodies a space shuttle prepared for launch. In addition, planetary rings surround the lettering in an upward left-to-right trajectory.

Louie the Lumberjack also has a new cosmic companion, Blouie the Space Ox.

All Astrojack games will feature one-of-a-kind fan giveaways, contests and special entertainment.

When will the Astrojacks play?

This alternate identity will be featured six times during the 2024-25 athletics season.

The Astrojacks will compete on the following dates in 2024-25:

  • Astrojack soccer – Thursday, Sept. 19 vs. New Mexico at 7 p.m. – Lumberjack Stadium
  • Astrojack volleyball – Thursday, Oct. 17 vs. Montana at 6:30 p.m. – Rolle Activity Center
  • Astrojack women’s basketball – Thursday, Jan. 23 vs. Eastern Washington and Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Idaho
  • Astrojack men’s basketball – Thursday, Feb. 20 vs. Idaho and Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Eastern Washington

Haboob

Kevin Durant on a water slide in Saint-Tropez...

Haboob Blog

Kevin Durant slides into summer and delivers a new meme after Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant on a water slide in Saint-Tropez is your new favorite Phoenix Suns summer meme.

7 hours ago

Colorado football quarterback Shadeur Sanders...

Haboob Blog

‘Darts only’: College football runs with Colorado’s terrible highlight edit

The Colorado Buffaloes inadvertently started the Darts Only meme after posting a highlight edit of quarterback Shadeur Sanders.

5 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo celebrates his home run with teammates in the second inning o...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Geraldo Perdomo gets silent treatment after hitting 1st home run of season

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo got a taste of the unexpected in game one of a two-game double header on Wednesday.

6 days ago

USA's Simone Biles...

Kevin Zimmerman

Can Simone Biles dunk? Kevin Durant thinks so

Tracking during the Paris Olympics has showed gymnast Simone Biles leaping to heights greater than 12 feet. Kevin Durant thinks she can dunk.

12 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks teammates Kevin Newman and Eugenio Suarez embrace...

Haboob Blog

It might be time to apologize to Eugenio Suarez, Diamondbacks fans

Raise your hand if you at any point this season deemed Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez to be cooked.

13 days ago

Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lu...

Haboob Blog

Budda Baker will not be hitting Marvin Harrison Jr. in practice (but maybe other WRs)

Even with the buzz coming to fruition on Monday with the Arizona Cardinals practicing in pads, there are limits to what Budda Baker will do.

15 days ago

NAU Lumberjacks unveil alternate identity: the Astrojacks