NAU Lumberjacks unveil alternate identity: the Astrojacks

Northern Arizona’s athletic department has unveiled its first ever alternate identity: the Astrojacks.

The Lumberjacks’ alternate Astrojacks identity was chosen to celebrate Flagstaff and the greater Northern Arizona region’s lunar legacy.

The team’s uniform will feature an interstellar color scheme of nova navy, stardust gold and pluto blue in celebration of Flagstaff’s discovery of Pluto.

It was also include multiple cosmic characters, including a symbolic “A” in the Astrojacks brand font that embodies a space shuttle prepared for launch. In addition, planetary rings surround the lettering in an upward left-to-right trajectory.

Louie the Lumberjack also has a new cosmic companion, Blouie the Space Ox.

All Astrojack games will feature one-of-a-kind fan giveaways, contests and special entertainment.

Take a closer look at the inspiration of all the details in our new alternate identity, the Astrojacks 🚀 🔗 https://t.co/zOZPPQBz9u pic.twitter.com/T6LF2JB5Ro — NAU Athletics (@NAUAthletics) August 13, 2024

When will the Astrojacks play?

This alternate identity will be featured six times during the 2024-25 athletics season.

The Astrojacks will compete on the following dates in 2024-25:

Astrojack soccer – Thursday, Sept. 19 vs. New Mexico at 7 p.m. – Lumberjack Stadium

Astrojack volleyball – Thursday, Oct. 17 vs. Montana at 6:30 p.m. – Rolle Activity Center

Astrojack women’s basketball – Thursday, Jan. 23 vs. Eastern Washington and Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Idaho

Astrojack men’s basketball – Thursday, Feb. 20 vs. Idaho and Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Eastern Washington

Follow @AZSports