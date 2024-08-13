TEMPE — Kenny Dillingham said the Arizona State defense looked “really good” during a Tuesday practice before the offense responded well for the last segment.

“Really the first three quarters of practice today went the way we wanted it to and then in two-minute, we just didn’t execute down in the red zone,” defensive coordinator Brian Ward said. “We gotta clean some things up, which was disappointing ’cause we just don’t want to see guys make the same mistakes.”

Ward feels like the defense is much further ahead than it was at the same point a year ago.

There’s more continuity with the group in a second year under Ward, but at the same time, it is learning how to stop a new offense under first-year coordinator Marcus Arroyo.

“It’s not really what we’re doing on defense. It’s the looks that we’re getting on offense. They’re really challenging us every single day,” Ward said. “Arroyo and the staff are in there and figuring out (how to beat us), and it’s great for us because it challenges us … and keeps us from getting comfortable with what we’re doing.”

Sam Leavitt answers, unfazed by tough coaching

Quarterback Sam Leavitt had one of his better days of fall camp Tuesday — but only after Dillingham had to get on the redshirt freshman to not “play practice” following a rough first rep in team drills.

“You don’t force things that you want to try,” Dillingham said, pointing out that Leavitt, who played four games for Michigan State in 2023 to retain redshirt status, doesn’t have a lot of game experience at the college level. “You can do that when you’re a veteran, but you have to build perfect habits right now.

“But what I loved is I got on Sam today. I kicked his butt off the field. I got on him and then he comes back to me and he says ‘Let’s go,'” Dillingham said. “Not even fazed.”

In red zone 7-on-7 work, Leavitt found running back Cam Skattebo in the end zone for one touchdown before giving 6-foot-4, 200-pound Malik McClain a catchable ball for what would’ve been another. McClain has proven himself as one of Leavitt’s favorite downfield targets throughout fall camp.

Leavitt’s day was highlighted by a throw he lofted over the defense — which brought a heavy blitz — to slot receiver Melquan Stovall, who went up and plucked the ball out of the air over good coverage by safety Xavion Alford. Leavitt notably keeps his eyes downfield when he has to scramble, and he later used his legs to pick up a big gain and make the defense pay when it sold out to defend the pass.

Starting quarterback challenging Jeff Sims had a few scores in the two-minute work as well, including two nice touchdown passes to 6-foot-4, 220-pound receiver Troy Omeire.

The two tried to connect on another score, but defensive backs Cole Martin and Rodney Bimage Jr. provided tough coverage and nearly picked it off. Bimage nearly intercepted Sims again later, but the true freshman was left pounding the turf in frustration instead.

“Jeff hopped in (when Leavitt was pulled) and had a good day today. It was definitely a better response from the quarterbacks after a poor start,” Dillingham said.

ASU's offense working on passing drills early Tuesday morning pic.twitter.com/fOCHwJZO9j — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) August 13, 2024

Gov. Kenny Dillingham

Practice was inside the Verde Dickey Dome at the Kajikawa Practice Fields after Dillingham called Monday “the hardest practice” in his two years at ASU.

He tells the players he’ll take care of them as long as they’re practicing hard, and the outside work in the heat on Monday was rewarded with an inside session on Tuesday.

“Once you guys grow up and you put in the work, then I’m gonna be your governor,” Dillingham said he told his team. “They put in the work and I have to govern them from themselves. Tomorrow, we’re gonna get back after it (outside) though, so they better strap it up.”

Ward said the depth on the defense helps keep legs fresh, especially on days when the team is outside and heat is a factor. He pointed to ASU’s 14-week schedule with two bye weeks as a challenge they’re gearing up to be ready for.

The Sun Devils have less than three weeks now before they start that schedule on Aug. 31 when Wyoming comes to Mountain America Stadium. Wyoming prep hasn’t started quite yet, though.

“We’re focused on us,” Dillingham said.

Arizona transfer Kongaika brings the energy

Jacob Kongaika, a defensive tackle entering his first year with ASU after transferring from rival Arizona, is a cog on a defensive front that emphasizes an unorthodox technique allowing for fluid play along the line.

arizona state defensive tackle jacob kongaika on how he’s fitting in after transferring from arizona and the emphasis this defensive front puts on takeaways. pic.twitter.com/pkLUFmCAjp — Damon Allred (@iamdamonallred) August 13, 2024

“When I met with Coach Ward the first time, he told me that he wants the D-line to play freely and be able to just make plays wherever you can and get vertical, get up the field,” Kongaika said. “At (Arizona) we didn’t do that too much, but now that I’m here it’s just a lot of fun, I’m able to just fly around and have fun and play the game.

“We actually like to get to the quarterback a lot. We emphasize reaching and running … and if it’s quick passes, try to get our hands up and tip balls.”

Kongaika over the weekend was keeping spirits high at the start of practices by being himself: singing along to “Hey Ya” or “Party in the USA” ahead of the Camp T scrimmage.

“I like to have a lot of fun, I like to spread happiness and joy,” Kongaika said. “There’s times where I have to lock in a little and I just have to bring energy for the team. If we’re a little down on a day I have to bring energy for the team … and I know they do the same for me.”