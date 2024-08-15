PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy said after a five-hit night on July 27 that he was happy to see his ground balls get through the infield and his pop-ups drop. Three weeks later, they are still falling, as are the sharp line drives up the middle and the home runs to right field.

McCarthy is currently one of the hottest hitters in Major League Baseball, entering Wednesday with a National League-best .460 batting average since his five-knock performance (17 games). His 16 RBIs this month lead the majors, 15 of which he drove in over a six-game span at Chase Field.

Hitting coach Joe Mather has seen McCarthy’s development — the ups and downs — over the past three years from a breakout second half in 2022 to a rocky 2023.

“The pop has always been in there. He’s been in the middle of which guy am I? Am I line drive gap-to-gap, or am I a power guy? And I think this is probably his best version right here, where it’s mostly gap-to-gap, get on base, hit lefties, hit righties and pop some homers when they land in the right spot,” Mather told Arizona Sports.

“So for a hitter, it can be pitch-to-pitch, who am I in this moment? And when you know who you are, it kind of cleans that up for you. … It was kind of a weird year (2023) for him overall. We had such a great finish to the season before, and I think he probably tried to do a little bit more.”

The Diamondbacks surged past the Phillies and Rockies during a 6-1 homestand that wrapped up Wednesday, and McCarthy was a catalyst, especially considering Ketel Marte’s absence with an ankle injury. McCarthy finished the stretch 14-for-30 with multiple hits and RBIs in four straight games — which tied a franchise record.

The 27-year-old collected the first multi-homer game of his career against the Phillies on Saturday with two shots to deep right. On Tuesday, he shortened up and punched a 100-mph heater into left field for a walk-off single against the Rockies, showing that diverse attack he has offensively — his hits spray chart covers the entire field. He has been an important run producer, batting .388 with runners in scoring position since the All-Star break.

McCarthy has pushed himself into everyday playing time, something that seemed far fetched back in spring training given the depth of Arizona’s outfield. The D-backs brought back Lourdes Gurriel Jr., signed Randal Grichuk and Joc Pederson (who has been a DH only) to join McCarthy, Corbin Carroll and Alek Thomas.

From the outside, his spot on the roster did not even look like a guarantee. He was optioned to the minor leagues after a dismal start last season, came back up in a rotational role and unceremoniously missed the postseason with an oblique strain.

Manager Torey Lovullo said McCarthy picked himself off the mat.

“That’s the beauty of this game: You go out there and you do your job, you’re going to get rewarded,” Lovullo said. “At times it was, I’m sure, a bumpy road for him emotionally, trying to figure out where he stood, but he blocked out all that black noise. … If you look and see where his hands are and his feet are as he’s surveying the strike zone, they’re in a really good launch position.”

The Diamondbacks even optioned Thomas after Tuesday’s game, partly due to needing an infielder but also since his playing time was slipping.

McCarthy has remained even keeled through the successes, explaining the needed balance a hitter must have to attack without trying to do too much and break his mechanics.

“I just think when you tell yourself, ‘Hey, I really need to come through here,’ that’s when you run into some trouble,” McCarthy said.

“It just comes down to my approach, my plan. Sometimes you’re gonna come through, sometimes you’re not. I think when we make, as hitters, things harder than they have to be, objectively I’m trying to hit a line drive up the middle. There could be a guy on third and two outs. It could be bases empty, no outs. It’s just, I’m trying to be the same guy.”

The same can be said for why he’s put up numbers left-on-left despite the struggles of so many others in the league to do so. McCarthy leads all left-handed hitters with more than 10 plate appearances with a .379 batting average against southpaws.

That also goes for batting seventh in the order versus second, which is where he has found himself more often lately. McCarthy has started in every spot in the batting order except third or fourth this year.

“I’m always trying to have good at-bats and get on base. So it’s like, why would I try harder?” McCarthy said. “I think I’ve hit pretty much everywhere in the order besides fourth in my career. I embrace it.”

He admits it’s much easier to keep that mentality when the hits are falling. McCarthy will in all likelihood not hit .500 the rest of the season, as some of those ground balls won’t get past the infield and pop-ups will be caught.

“I think it’s really tested when you’re struggling and your back’s against the wall,” McCarthy said. “Those thoughts can creep into your head, but you gotta have faith. You’ve got to believe in yourself.”

The Diamondbacks have shown belief, and in the midst of tight races for the top wild card spot and NL West, McCarthy is a key player to keep Arizona pushing for the postseason.

Follow @alexjweiner