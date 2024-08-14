Randy Johnson was an intimidating presence on the mound in his major league days. He’s intimidating if you’re a bird for … reasons.

Is he intimidating to a group of kids more interested in a trip to a Sizzler steakhouse than playing a baseball game?

It would not appear so.

Johnson stars in an extended Sizzler commercial where the Arizona Diamondbacks World Series co-MVP is tasked with whipping some kids into shape. It’s not so much intimidation he uses but blunt honesty.

“Alright boys and girls. Playtime is over … You know what it takes to win?” he asks. “No, you don’t, because you guys are losers.”

Johnson’s advice to the kids includes:

— “How can you run and be fast if you fall down?”

— “The thing with hitting is you got to have your eyes open. You see that? Open.”

— “Do I think they should play other sports? I’ll be honest, absolutely.”

— “That’s much better. You didn’t fall down.”

Johnson tries to build credibility with the youngsters by mentioning his pitch velocity and accolades. Like:

“I didn’t do it on purpose,” he says of once hitting a bird with a pitch. “It was just flying and next thing I know I see feathers everywhere.”

So does his style of motivation work?

Spoilers: No!

But the kids do score a run, have fun and earn a trip to Sizzler even though they lose 9-1.

Follow @AZSports