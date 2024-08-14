The talent crunch of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ roster has forced the team to option outfielder Alek Thomas to Triple-A Reno with a call-up for Blaze Alexander adding depth following an ankle injury to second baseman Ketel Marte.

Thomas missed three months of the season recovering from a hamstring injury but has struggled at the plate since returning for most of July and the first half of August. He is batting .191 with 18 hits in 37 games played.

Inarguably Arizona’s best defensive outfielder, Thomas hoped for an offensive leap in 2024 after batting .230 last year and finding confidence with clutch hitting during the D-backs’ World Series run.

But it became a numbers game in the outfield with Corbin Carroll rounding into form and Jake McCarthy putting together his best season as a pro by slashing .311/.380/.458. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Randal Grichuk additionally have been steady, reliable pieces in the outfield.

McCarthy, who hit a walk-off single against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night, is tied with Christian Walker and Joc Pederson for second on the team in WAR (2.6) behind Marte (6.0).

Meanwhile for the D-backs’ infield, Marte is not expected to go on the injured list but is day-to-day with an ankle sprain.

Kevin Newman and Alexander can fill in for Marte at second base.

Alexander appeared in 58 games for the Diamondbacks after making the Opening Day roster. He slashed .259/.328/.361 with three homers and seven doubles before being optioned at the beginning of July.

In 27 games with Triple-A Reno since then, he’s slashed .252/.333/.430 with three homers, two triples and six doubles. Alexander has 27 hits in 27 games with 37 strikeouts to 10 walks.

