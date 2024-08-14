Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns’ preseason schedule includes 2 Lakers matchups

Aug 14, 2024, 3:22 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns announced their preseason schedule for the 2024-25 season on Wednesday.

Phoenix will play under Mike Budenholzer for the first time on Oct. 6 in Palm Desert, California, versus the Los Angeles Lakers. It’ll then come back to Phoenix to host the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 11 before traveling to Denver to face the Nuggets two days later.

The Suns wrap up preseason play at Footprint Center on Oct. 17 against the Lakers again, six days before the reported season opener in L.A. at the Clippers’ new arena.

Phoenix follows up a 2023-24 campaign that ended with 49 wins but a massively disappointing postseason result, a sweep in the first round at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Suns fired head coach Frank Vogel and replaced him with Budenholzer, while a shakeup in the starting lineup occurs with the insertion of veteran point guard Tyus Jones signed on the veteran’s minimum.

Full Phoenix Suns preseason schedule

Sunday, Oct. 6 vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11 vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13 at Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17 vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 6 p.m.

