TEMPE — Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has named Sam Leavitt the starting quarterback for Arizona State ahead of the season opener against Wyoming on Aug. 31. Leavitt and backup Jeff Sims have been informed of the decision, Dillingham told reporters Monday.

“In 300 clips of team series scenarios, he has two interceptions. So you’re talking 300 clips — that’s roughly five football games — and you have two interceptions,” Dillingham said. “That’s pretty good. … On top of that, he cares, his work ethic, he’s mobile enough. He’s got a lot of traits where I think he’s a really, really, really good football player.

“Combine that with not turning the ball over … that’s what helped us make that decision.”

Leavitt has been the favorite to beat out Sims for the job since Sims’ arrival from Nebraska after spring camp. Leavitt manned the first-team reps in nearly every fall practice session, consistently making the more impressive plays while Sims struggled with turnovers.

The coaches have praised the work he put in between spring and fall camps, whether it be in meetings with coaches or throwing with receivers at high school on days where the coaches can’t work with the team. The extra time has led to visible chemistry in practices with receivers such as Malik McClain and Jordyn Tyson, both of whom caught touchdowns from Leavitt during a scrimmage at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday.

“His work ethic is really at a high level for a young guy,” offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo said Thursday. “He’s really demanding of himself, really detailed. I’m incredibly proud about the way he comes out and works every day. I think that part, as a quarterback, is the No. 1 pillar, a guy who’s really detailed and likes to put in the extra time.”

Arroyo has praised Leavitt for the work in the “dark hours.”

The Michigan State transfer took hold of the job in the spring while last year’s starter, Jaden Rashada, nursed a thumb injury, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported.

Injuries limited Rashada to just three games in 2023 after he was named the starter as a true freshman. He entered the transfer portal toward the end of spring camp and committed to Georgia, where he is expected to sit behind Heisman favorite Carson Beck.

Dillingham raved about Leavitt while recruiting Sims and offered the chance to battle for the starting job.

“I said ‘Listen, we got a quarterback right now on our roster who I think is really freaking good, so if you want to come in here and battle to compete with this kid, bring it on. But just understand he’s a good player,'” Dillingham said.

Leavitt’s career prior to arriving at ASU

Leavitt was a star at West Linn High School in Oregon, leading his team to a 6A state title as a senior with over 3,000 passing yards and 44 total touchdowns to his credit and just five interceptions.

He garnered a four-star rating from 247 Sports and was the 21st-best quarterback and 312th-best overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the recruiting site’s composite ranking.

He committed to Michigan State, but his earliest offer came from Dillingham when the now-ASU coach was the offensive coordinator at Florida State.

However, Leavitt was not offered by in-state Oregon State, then coached by Jonathan Smith. When Smith later took over at Michigan State for Mel Tucker, who was fired for cause during Leavitt’s freshman season, the quarterback was as uninterested in the pairing as Smith appeared to be while at Oregon State. He told Arizona Sports he carries long-term grudges when he feels disrespected.

As a transfer, Leavitt was the 28th-best quarterback in the portal, according to 247 Sports, well behind his predecessor in Rashada, ranked No. 10.

His freshman campaign was highlighted by a game-clinching touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against Nebraska while Sims watched from the opposite sideline. With limited game action in that and three other games, Leavitt elected to sit the rest of the year to retain redshirt status.

The totals at Michigan State as a freshman: 15-of-23 passing (65%) for 139 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed 13 times for 67 yards (5.2 average).

Leavitt ➡️ Foster 🔥@MSU_Football extends its lead with the touchdown! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qE3P1IhyZt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 4, 2023