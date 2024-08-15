Arizona Diamondbacks announce 2025 spring training schedule
Aug 15, 2024, 12:57 PM
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
The Arizona Diamondbacks have announced their spring training schedule for the 2025 season.
Cactus League baseball for the D-backs begins on Feb. 21 and runs through March 23. The last two games on the spring training docket will be played at Chase Field against the Cleveland Guardians on March 24 and 25.
In total, the Diamondbacks will be playing 34 games across the schedule as a tune-up for the 2025 season. Divisional matchups include the Colorado Rockies on February 21, 22, March 1 and 19, the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 10, the San Diego Padres on March 16 and 23 and the San Francisco Giants on March 5 and 22.
Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 spring training schedule
Feb. 21 vs. Colorado Rockies
Feb. 22 at Colorado Rockies
Feb. 23 at Seattle Mariners
Feb. 24 vs. Cleveland Guardians
Feb. 25 at Chicago Cubs
Feb. 26 vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Feb. 27 at Cincinnati Reds
Feb. 28 vs. Kansas City Royals
March 1 vs. Colorado Rockies
March 2 at Texas Rangers
March 3 vs. Chicago Cubs
March 5 vs. San Francisco Giants
March 6 at Cleveland Guardians
March 6 vs. Seattle Mariners
March 7 at Los Angeles Angels
March 8 at Cincinnati Reds
March 9 vs. Texas Rangers
March 10 at Los Angeles Dodgers
March 11 vs. Kansas City Royals
March 12 at Oakland Athletics
March 13 at Seattle Mariners
March 14 vs. Cincinnati Reds
March 15 vs. Chicago White Sox
March 16 at San Diego Padres
March 17 at Kansas City Royals
March 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels
March 19 vs. Colorado Rockies
March 20 vs. Oakland Athletics
March 21 at Milwaukee Brewers
March 22 at San Francisco Giants
March 23 at Chicago White Sox
March 23 vs. San Diego Padres
March 24 vs. Cleveland Guardians
March 25 vs. Cleveland Guardians