Arizona Diamondbacks announce 2025 spring training schedule

The Arizona Diamondbacks have announced their spring training schedule for the 2025 season.

Cactus League baseball for the D-backs begins on Feb. 21 and runs through March 23. The last two games on the spring training docket will be played at Chase Field against the Cleveland Guardians on March 24 and 25.

In total, the Diamondbacks will be playing 34 games across the schedule as a tune-up for the 2025 season. Divisional matchups include the Colorado Rockies on February 21, 22, March 1 and 19, the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 10, the San Diego Padres on March 16 and 23 and the San Francisco Giants on March 5 and 22.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 spring training schedule

Feb. 21 vs. Colorado Rockies

Feb. 22 at Colorado Rockies

Feb. 23 at Seattle Mariners

Feb. 24 vs. Cleveland Guardians

Feb. 25 at Chicago Cubs

Feb. 26 vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Feb. 27 at Cincinnati Reds

Feb. 28 vs. Kansas City Royals

March 1 vs. Colorado Rockies

March 2 at Texas Rangers

March 3 vs. Chicago Cubs

March 5 vs. San Francisco Giants

March 6 at Cleveland Guardians

March 6 vs. Seattle Mariners

March 7 at Los Angeles Angels

March 8 at Cincinnati Reds

March 9 vs. Texas Rangers

March 10 at Los Angeles Dodgers

March 11 vs. Kansas City Royals

March 12 at Oakland Athletics

March 13 at Seattle Mariners

March 14 vs. Cincinnati Reds

March 15 vs. Chicago White Sox

March 16 at San Diego Padres

March 17 at Kansas City Royals

March 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels

March 19 vs. Colorado Rockies

March 20 vs. Oakland Athletics

March 21 at Milwaukee Brewers

March 22 at San Francisco Giants

March 23 at Chicago White Sox

March 23 vs. San Diego Padres

March 24 vs. Cleveland Guardians

March 25 vs. Cleveland Guardians

