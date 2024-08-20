Close
Diamondbacks’ standings: Where does Arizona rank in the NL West and Wild Card races?

Aug 19, 2024, 8:55 PM | Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 2:58 pm

Arizona Diamondbacks players celebrate after the Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 9-1 in a baseball game at Petco Park on July 7, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres came out of the MLB All-Star break red-hot to not only push themselves atop the National League Wild Card race but challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the NL West standings.

Over 25 games to begin the second half of the schedule, they held the league’s two best records during that span and found themselves deadlocked by overall record at 69-53 to own the top two Wild Card slots.

Arizona notably went 20-5 through its first eight series of the post-All-Star break schedule, leading MLB in batting average and slugging.

And that put them firmly in reach of the division-rival Dodgers, who have ended 10 of the last 11 seasons as NL West champions.

Diamondbacks’ standings in the NL West, NL Wild Card races

NL West standings Team Record Games back from division lead Last 10
1 Los Angeles Dodgers 74-52 7-3
2 San Diego Padres 71-55 3.0 7-3
3 Arizona Diamondbacks 70-56 4.0 7-3
NL Wild Card standings Team Record Games back from final playoff spot Last 10
1 San Diego Padres 71-55 +4.0 7-3
2 Arizona Diamondbacks 70-56 +3.0 7-3
3 Atlanta Braves 66-58 6-4
Out New York Mets 65-60 1.5 4-6

