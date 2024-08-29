Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ standings: Where does Arizona rank in the NL West and Wild Card races?

Aug 29, 2024, 10:20 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks players celebrate after the Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres...

Arizona Diamondbacks players celebrate after the Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 9-1 in a baseball game at Petco Park on July 7, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres came out of the MLB All-Star break red-hot to not only push themselves atop the National League Wild Card race but challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the NL West standings.

Over 25 games to begin the second half of the schedule, they held the league’s two best records during that span and found themselves deadlocked by overall record at 69-53 to own the top two Wild Card slots.

Arizona notably went 20-5 through its first eight series of the post-All-Star break schedule, leading MLB in batting average and slugging.

And that put them firmly in reach of the division-rival Dodgers, who have ended 10 of the last 11 seasons as NL West champions.

Here’s a look at both the divisional and NL Wild Card races as the D-backs and Padres chase the Dodgers.

Diamondbacks standings in the NL West, NL Wild Card races

NL West standings Team Record Games back from division lead Last 10
1 Los Angeles Dodgers 80-54 8-2
2 Arizona Diamondbacks 76-58 4.0 7-3
3 San Diego Padres 76-60 5.0 5-5
NL Wild Card standings Team Record Games back from final playoff spot Last 10
1 Arizona Diamondbacks 76-58 +3.0 7-3
2 San Diego Padres 76-60 +2.0 5-5
3 Atlanta Braves 73-61 7-3
Out New York Mets 70-64 3.0 6-4

