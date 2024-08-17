Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Where’d it go? Baseball gets stuck in Tropicana Field roof during Diamondbacks-Rays game

Aug 17, 2024, 2:29 PM | Updated: 2:29 pm

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera...

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera (11) tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz at home plate after trying to score on a fielder's choice by Christopher Morel during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Making the call is home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Randal Grichuk tracked a ball to the warning track, ran back in and could only stare at the roof above him along with Jake McCarthy.

The ball struck by Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Brandon Lowe never came down at Tropicana Field, a quirk unique to the St. Petersburg ballpark.

Lowe, who hit the high fly ball at a 42-degree launch angle off D-backs ace Zac Gallen in the second inning, was awarded a double.

RELATED STORIES

Why? Tropicana Field has a set of rules for this very event, which occasionally occurs.

There are four catwalks that look like rings around the ballpark (A, B, C and D).

If the ball hits the C or D rings, the lower two, in fair territory, it is declared a home run. If the ball strikes the upper two rings in fair ground, it is live and can be caught by a defender or fall for a hit.

In Lowe’s case, the ball hit one of the upper two rings and never came down, which is ruled a double.

Had Grichuk caught the ball, the Rays would have had one runner aboard and two outs. Instead, Tampa Bay found itself with two runners in scoring position and one out.

Gallen escaped the jam, although the Rays had already tagged him with four runs to take an early lead.

Haboob

Joc Pederson #3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates his solo home run with Josh Bell #36 during ...

Haboob Blog

D-backs’ Joc Pederson is huffing and chuckling as he scores little-league home run

D-bakcs slugger Joc Pederson was huffing and chuckling as he scored a little-league home run against the Colorado Rockies.

3 days ago

Randy Johnson in a Sizzler commercial...

Haboob Blog

Randy Johnson is rough around the edges as little league coach in Sizzler commercial

Former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson stars in a Sizzler commercial where he uses blunt honesty to motivate a little league team.

3 days ago

NAU Astrojacks...

Haboob Blog

NAU Lumberjacks unveil alternate identity: the Astrojacks

The Astrojacks will appear six times throughout NAU's 2024-25 athletics season, celebrating the discovery of Pluto in Flagstaff.

4 days ago

Kevin Durant on a water slide in Saint-Tropez...

Haboob Blog

Kevin Durant slides into summer and delivers a new meme after Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant on a water slide in Saint-Tropez is your new favorite Phoenix Suns summer meme.

4 days ago

Colorado football quarterback Shadeur Sanders...

Haboob Blog

‘Darts only’: College football runs with Colorado’s terrible highlight edit

The Colorado Buffaloes inadvertently started the Darts Only meme after posting a highlight edit of quarterback Shadeur Sanders.

9 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo celebrates his home run with teammates in the second inning o...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Geraldo Perdomo gets silent treatment after hitting 1st home run of season

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo got a taste of the unexpected in game one of a two-game double header on Wednesday.

10 days ago

Where’d it go? Baseball gets stuck in Tropicana Field roof during Diamondbacks-Rays game