Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Randal Grichuk tracked a ball to the warning track, ran back in and could only stare at the roof above him along with Jake McCarthy.

The ball struck by Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Brandon Lowe never came down at Tropicana Field, a quirk unique to the St. Petersburg ballpark.

Lowe, who hit the high fly ball at a 42-degree launch angle off D-backs ace Zac Gallen in the second inning, was awarded a double.

Why? Tropicana Field has a set of rules for this very event, which occasionally occurs.

There are four catwalks that look like rings around the ballpark (A, B, C and D).

If the ball hits the C or D rings, the lower two, in fair territory, it is declared a home run. If the ball strikes the upper two rings in fair ground, it is live and can be caught by a defender or fall for a hit.

In Lowe’s case, the ball hit one of the upper two rings and never came down, which is ruled a double.

Had Grichuk caught the ball, the Rays would have had one runner aboard and two outs. Instead, Tampa Bay found itself with two runners in scoring position and one out.

Gallen escaped the jam, although the Rays had already tagged him with four runs to take an early lead.

