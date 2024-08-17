The Rattlers won the Indoor Football League championship going away, with former Scottsdale Horizon quarterback Dalton Sneed leading the way on four Arizona scores to beat the Massachusetts Pirates 53-16 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

It’s the Rattlers’ seventh championship and first since 2017 when Arizona won the IFL championship in its first season after transitioning from the Arena Football League.

The Pirates’ first half was littered with miscues, beginning with a fumble less than five yards out of the end zone, a missed field goal on the next possession and a broken up pass on 4th-and-goal on another.

The Rattlers responded with scores on each ensuing possession, including a touchdown scored by former Arizona State wide receiver Jamal Miles thrown by Sneed, who rushed in another. Sneed and Miles connected for another score in the second half.

An insurance touchdown scored before halftime gave some real breathing room to the Rattlers, who started to run away with a 29-0 lead at the break.

Massachusetts tacked on a couple touchdowns to get on the board in the second half, but Arizona’s overall dominance continued and kept the game in hand.

Sneed finished the game with 135 total yards, four total touchdowns and no turnovers along with an early exit for the big lead he helped build.

