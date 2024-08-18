The Phoenix Mercury signed 6-foot-4 forward Monique Billings to a seven-day contract, the team announced on Sunday.

Billings, 28, played 24 games with 12 starts for the Dallas Wings this season before she was released from her hardship contract on Wednesday. Billings averaged 8.8 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists during her stint in Dallas, shooting 47.5% from the floor.

The veteran recorded five double-doubles while filling in as Dallas dealt with various injuries.

Billings had a big day against the Mercury on May 25 with 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks at Footprint Center.

Monique Billings powers thru and the Wings take the lead 👏 📺 League Pass pic.twitter.com/jKplUBsSmr — WNBA (@WNBA) May 27, 2024

The UCLA Bruin previously spent 2018-23 playing for the Atlanta Dream, primarily as a reserve.

In 200 career games (56 starts), Billings has averaged 6.3 points, 5.9 boards and 0.9 assists. She is a 13.3% career 3-point shooter.

The Mercury are back to having the league-minimum 11 players on the roster after Celeste Taylor’s seven-day contract expired.

Forward Bec Allen and guard Charisma Osborne were ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Sky, Phoenix’s first home game after the All-Star break, and Billings provides some relief.

Opening tip is at 6 p.m.

Follow @AZSports