Phoenix Mercury sign WNBA veteran Monique Billings to 7-day contract

Aug 18, 2024, 11:35 AM | Updated: 11:54 am

Monique Billings...

Monique Billings #25 of the Dallas Wings reacts after a play against the Indiana Fever at the College Park Center on July 17, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Mercury signed 6-foot-4 forward Monique Billings to a seven-day contract, the team announced on Sunday.

Billings, 28, played 24 games with 12 starts for the Dallas Wings this season before she was released from her hardship contract on Wednesday. Billings averaged 8.8 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists during her stint in Dallas, shooting 47.5% from the floor.

The veteran recorded five double-doubles while filling in as Dallas dealt with various injuries.

Billings had a big day against the Mercury on May 25 with 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks at Footprint Center.

The UCLA Bruin previously spent 2018-23 playing for the Atlanta Dream, primarily as a reserve.

In 200 career games (56 starts), Billings has averaged 6.3 points, 5.9 boards and 0.9 assists. She is a 13.3% career 3-point shooter.

The Mercury are back to having the league-minimum 11 players on the roster after Celeste Taylor’s seven-day contract expired.

Forward Bec Allen and guard Charisma Osborne were ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Sky, Phoenix’s first home game after the All-Star break, and Billings provides some relief.

Opening tip is at 6 p.m.

