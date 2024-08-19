The Arizona Diamondbacks placed second baseman Ketel Marte on the 10-day injured list on Monday with a sprained left ankle and recalled infielder Pavin Smith from Triple-A.

Marte fell down in the batter’s box while checking his swing and had to be helped off the field in the ninth inning of Sunday’s loss at the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sunday marked the second time Marte had to exit with the same injury.

The All-Star second baseman did not start after returning to the lineup on Saturday for the first time since Monday. He initially hurt his left ankle on a play at second base last weekend against the Philadelphia Phillies and only missed one game. He then exited Monday’s matchup against the Colorado Rockies.

“It didn’t look great,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday. “We need to probably re-evaluate and find out how quickly we can get him back.”

Smith was last optioned to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 2, at the same time the D-backs activated first baseman Josh Bell.

The lefty has been much more of a situational hitter for Arizona after spending most of the previous three seasons filling in gaps in the outfield and at designated hitter.

Smith has played in 29 games for the D-backs this season and is hitting .270 with 16 RBIs, three homers and five doubles. He and Kevin Newman made up the depth behind Christian Walker before the Bell addition. Smith hit a walk-off homer against the San Francisco Giants in a 4-2 victory on June 3.

Up next for Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks continue their road trip in Miami against the Marlins on Monday. First pitch is at 3:40 p.m.

Catch first pitch between the Diamondbacks and Marlins on the Arizona Sports app or 98.7 FM.

