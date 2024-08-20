Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Sam Leavitt named Arizona State starting quarterback

Aug 19, 2024, 6:45 PM | Updated: 6:46 pm

YouTube video
Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Damon Allred discuss Sam Leavitt being named Arizona State’s starting quarterback.

Leavitt, a redshirt freshman transfer from Michigan State, beat out Nebraska transfer Jeff Sims for the starting job. ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham said Sims will be the backup to Leavitt despite a strong fall camp from longtime Sun Devil Trenton Bourguet.

RELATED STORIES

Leavitt played in four games for the Spartans last season, preserving his redshirt.  He completed 15-of-23 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also showed off his ability to run the ball, carrying the rock 13 times for 67 yards.

Leavitt will attempt to provide the Sun Devils stability at a position that has felt like a revolving door over the last couple of seasons. In 2022, Emory Jones started out as the team’s signal caller. He ended up being replaced by Bourguet later in the season. Last season, injuries led to four different quarterbacks seeing playing time.

Arizona State Football

Former Michigan State quarterback Sam Leavitt, shown playing at Minnesota on Oct. 28, 2023, was nam...

Damon Allred

Sam Leavitt named Arizona State’s starting quarterback, beats out Jeff Sims

Kenny Dillingham made the clear choice official, naming Sam Leavitt the starting quarterback for Arizona State for Week 1 on Aug. 31.

13 hours ago

Jose Luis Ballester...

Associated Press

Arizona State’s Jose Luis Ballester fends off Iowa’s Noah Kent to win US Amateur

Jose Luis Ballester, a senior-to-be at Arizona State, became the first player from Spain to win the U.S. Amateur, fending off Noah Kent.

1 day ago

Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer, left, and former Alabama coach Nick Saban chat after appe...

Associated Press

Here are the top 25 changes coming to college football in 2024

Welcome to college football's season of change, which will include an expanded playoff, conference realignment and more.

2 days ago

Arizona State defensive back Macen Williams retired from football, head coach Kenny Dillingham anno...

Damon Allred

Arizona State defensive back Macen Williams retires from football

Arizona State senior defensive back Macen Williams has retired from football, head coach Kenny Dillingham announced on Saturday.

2 days ago

Former Arizona State wide receiver Jamal Miles caught two touchdowns from former Scottsdale Horizon...

Arizona Sports

Local QB Dalton Sneed leads Arizona Rattlers to IFL championship win over Massachusetts Pirates

The Rattlers won the IFL championship going away, with former Scottsdale Horizon quarterback Dalton Sneed leading the way on four Arizona scores to beat the Massachusetts Pirates in Las Vegas.

2 days ago

Oregon coach Dan Lanning against Arizona State...

Kevin Zimmerman

Todd Graham: Letting Dan Lanning leave Arizona State was ‘dumbest thing I ever did’

Former Arizona State coach said he would still have the job if he'd succeeded in hiring Dan Lanning as a defensive coordinator.

4 days ago

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Sam Leavitt named Arizona State starting quarterback