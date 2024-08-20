On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Damon Allred discuss Sam Leavitt being named Arizona State’s starting quarterback.

Leavitt, a redshirt freshman transfer from Michigan State, beat out Nebraska transfer Jeff Sims for the starting job. ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham said Sims will be the backup to Leavitt despite a strong fall camp from longtime Sun Devil Trenton Bourguet.

Leavitt played in four games for the Spartans last season, preserving his redshirt. He completed 15-of-23 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also showed off his ability to run the ball, carrying the rock 13 times for 67 yards.

Leavitt will attempt to provide the Sun Devils stability at a position that has felt like a revolving door over the last couple of seasons. In 2022, Emory Jones started out as the team’s signal caller. He ended up being replaced by Bourguet later in the season. Last season, injuries led to four different quarterbacks seeing playing time.