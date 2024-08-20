The Arizona Wildcats will for the first time host two Red-Blue Showcases, one in Tucson’s McKale Center and another in Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena.

The first Red-Blue Showcase at their home arena will take place on Friday, Oct. 4, with a 6 p.m. MST start time.

Arizona takes it up north to the Phoenix metro area the next Friday, Oct. 11., with a 6:30 p.m. MST tip. Both events will stream on ESPN+.

For the second year in a row, the event will be hosted by members of the Road Trippin’ podcast. Former Wildcats Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye will be joined by co-host Allie Clifton for the McKale Center event.

Jefferson, Clifton and former NBA center Kendrick Perkins will host the Glendale showcase.

Tickets for both events go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. MST. Fans can visit ArizonaWildcats.com for the McKale Center event and DesertDiamondArena.com to attend the showcase in the Valley.

Arizona enters its first season in the Big 12 with scorer Caleb Love returning to school, along with last year’s contributors in guards Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis, plus big man Motiejus Krivas. Notable newcomers include McDonald’s All-American forward Carter Bryant and Oakland transfer forward Trey Townsend.

