TEMPE — Fall camp ended with a disappointing final practice for Arizona State on Wednesday as both sides of the football continued to form an identity ahead of the season’s start on Aug. 31.

“We had a bad day. There was very, very poor focus. Started with the staff, started with myself to the staff to the players, that was our worst day of fall camp,” head coach Kenny Dillingham said.

Wednesday’s practice was helmets only, but Dillingham wasn’t letting that be an excuse for the disappointing day.

“The intensity wasn’t there like it was in our other helmet practices. We had practiced really well in our other two helmet practices,” the head coach said. “Today, we kinda took the day off and that’s my fault, that’s our staff’s fault for allowing that to happen.”

On the positive side, the Sun Devils have responded to adversity better and haven’t complained as much this fall, Dillingham said, evidenced Tuesday when he was admittedly looking for a reason to blow up at his team.

The defense got too close to quarterback Sam Leavitt for Dillingham’s comfort on one play, and the head coach snapped at them accordingly.

It rose to the occasion when almost immediately after, safety Shamari Simmons stayed in position on a wide hitch route that he was able to jump for the interception as the head coach was watching to see if any defender might “lose their mind” after getting yelled at.

“That’s winning football,” Dillingham said. “Teams that can respond to those chaotic environments, and that’s what I was trying to create today.

“That’s all football is. The best teams in the country, guess what, they just respond to situations over and over again. They never get fazed. They just go out there and do the same thing over and over again.”

Sun Devils find their identity on both sides during fall camp

Dillingham said the Arizona State defense is characterized by alphas, though the pecking order could at times be a bit clearer.

Situationally, sometimes multiple leaders had called out different adjustments. While either one might work and solve the problem for the defense, Dillingham said which players have the final call could be clarified.

Defensive tackle Jacob Kongaika was among the linemen who were vocal in drills on Wednesday when position coach Diron Reynolds was helping his group understand why certain stunts are timed differently than others.

Across the line of scrimmage, wide receiver Melquan Stovall told Arizona Sports that “explosive” was the best word to describe the offense’s identity.

Hear from ASU WR Melquan Stovall (@Melquan_1) on wrapping up fall camp, the new offense under OC Marcus Arroyo and how he builds chemistry with QB Sam Leavitt. pic.twitter.com/jqs6i5brX9 — State of the Sun Devils (@AZSportsDevils) August 21, 2024

It’s fitting that as Arizona State enters the Big 12, a conference known for explosive offenses, that Dillingham gets a young, moldable quarterback with upside in redshirt freshman Leavitt to lead his team.

Practice on Tuesday featured two explosive pass plays from Leavitt and the first-teamers, including a 50-yard diving grab from Jordyn Tyson. Malik McClain later hauled in a touchdown that Leavitt launched beautifully from about 60 yards out. Both caught touchdowns again on Wednesday.

“It’s a really good addition to have them both,” Leavitt said of McClain and tight end Chamon Metayer, who both joined the team after spring practice. “I’ve connected with them on a bunch of balls.

“They’re really smart players and have a good feel for the game so they picked it up really quick. It’s been a huge addition and we’re gonna see a lot of them this season.”

QB1 Sam Leavitt after practice on getting the deep ball right. He hit Jordyn Tyson and Malik McClain on deep throws to go 2-for-2 on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/RNMiAoUZn0 — State of the Sun Devils (@AZSportsDevils) August 21, 2024

Projected 2-deep for ASU vs. Wyoming

QB: Sam Leavitt — Jeff Sims

RB: Cam Skattebo — Kyson Brown

WR: Jordyn Tyson, Malik McClain and Melquan Stovall — Xavier Guillory, Jake Smith and Troy Omeire

TE: Chamon Metayer — Markeston Douglas

OL: Josh Atkins, Ben Coleman, Leif Fautanu, Cade Briggs and Max Iheanachor — Bram Walden, Sean Na’a and Emmit Bohle

Running back will likely be the most intriguing position group to track this fall, despite Skattebo having claim to maybe the most locked-up first-team position on the team.

While he is the student-athlete face of the Sun Devils, he won’t carry the same workload as a year ago with nearly 200 touches. Ideally, his snaps at quarterback will come as a quirk and not a regularity like in 2023.

Behind him are talented backs Kyson Brown, Raleek Brown and Jason Brown, with DeCarlos Brooks in the mix as well.

DL: Clayton Smith, C.J. Fite, Jacob Kongaika and Prince Dorbah — Jeff Clark, Elijah O’Neal and J’Mond Tapp

LB: Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook — Zyrus Fiaseu and Caleb McCullough

DB: Keith Abney II, Shamari Simmons, Xavion Alford, Kamari Wilson and Javan Robinson — Rodney Bimage Jr., Cole Martin and Montana Warren

Defensive back could be the deepest position on the team, so defensive coordinator Brian Ward will likely rotate bodies in liberally.

Some young freshmen, such as Plas Johnson and Tony-Louis Nkuba, could fight for reps as well.