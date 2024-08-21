Close
Advanced Screening: Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Aug 21, 2024, 11:50 AM | Updated: 11:51 am

BY PROMOTIONS


Register to win tickets to the advance screening of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice on September 3 at Harkins Tempe Marketplace!

Synopsis: After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

