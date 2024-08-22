Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Asst. GM Fitzgerald: Zac Gallen’s stubbornness a cause for recent struggles

Aug 21, 2024, 5:44 PM | Updated: 5:59 pm

Zac Gallen...

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS



Although the Arizona Diamondbacks have been on a tear since June 29, ace Zac Gallen has not.

Since that date, the D-backs have been one of the best teams in baseball at 32-13. Since Gallen’s return from the IL on June 29, a 5.24 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 35 strikeouts to 21 walks in 46 1/3 innings cloud his early-season success.

Gallen’s most recent outing, in which he allowed four runs on nine hits over five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, raised the right-hander’s ERA to 3.85 across 110 innings this season.

For someone who’s placed in the top five of NL Cy Young voting these last two seasons, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Gallen’s struggles come across as a cause for concern amid the team’s recent success.

Nonetheless, D-backs assistant GM Mike Fitzgerald seems to have pinpointed the problem: Gallen’s stubbornness out on the mound.

RELATED STORIES

“I think guys that are so talented and so good can possibly get fixated on the specific plan that they want to attack for how to get guys out, and that plan has been really rewarding for Zac (Gallen) in many ways,” Fitzgerald told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Wednesday. “I think in the games where he gets clipped a little bit, there’s a stubbornness to wanting to get a guy out a certain way.

“… When you have as many weapons in the repertoire that he does, there’s probably some opportunities there to say ‘Hey, you know what, this was my plan coming in of how I wanted to get this guy out, I’m going to read and react to this six-pitch at-bat and make a slight adjustment off of it.’ I think he’s fully capable of doing that.”

The Diamondbacks are neck-and-neck with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West lead, trailing the Dodgers by four games with 34 games left ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with the Miami Marlins.

With the recent success of starter Ryne Nelson, the Diamondbacks are currently running a six-man rotation, tossing the possibility of using Nelson out of the bullpen. A rotation of Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez, Jordan Montgomery and Brandon Pfaadt was what the team aimed for when it signed Rodriguez and Montgomery during free agency.

But a struggling ace in Gallen wasn’t what the D-backs nor the Valley was expecting, yet the team is confident that the ace can turn things around as the pennant race looms.

“We still think from an under-the-hood perspective of all the ingredients being there for him to give us a really strong final seven, eight starts,” Fitzgerald said. “We think he’s going to put us in a really good position to do that.”

The Diamondbacks wrap up their road trip with a series against the Boston Red Sox starting Friday before coming home to face the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Arizona Diamondbacks

diamondbacks beat marlins...

Associated Press

Gurriel drives in four runs, leads Diamondbacks to win over Marlins

The Diamondbacks overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Marlins on Wednesday, completing the three-game sweep.

3 hours ago

Adrian Del Castillo...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Adrian Del Castillo enjoying the wave of MLB introduction

Monday was a special day for Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Adrian Del Castillo, who is staying level-headed through an exciting MLB intro.

15 hours ago

Alek Thomas...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas heads back to injured list with oblique issue

Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas landed on the injured list a week after he was optioned to Triple-A Reno.

1 day ago

Corbin Carroll...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll continues turning power numbers around with home run vs. Marlins

Corbin Carroll homered again on Tuesday, hitting his fifth home run in 10 games to help the D-backs defeat the Marlins.

1 day ago

Angels infielder Luis Guillorme...

Arizona Sports

Infielder Luis Guillorme signed by Diamondbacks, Blaze Alexander optioned

Infielder Luis Guillorme has agreed to sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

1 day ago

Joc Pederson and Jake McCarthy of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Haboob Blog

Who is Him? Joc Pederson and Jake McCarthy are in a Diamondbacks Him-off

Joc Pederson says he's Him. Arizona Diamondbacks teammate Jake McCarthy caused controversy by suggesting otherwise.

1 day ago

Asst. GM Fitzgerald: Zac Gallen’s stubbornness a cause for recent struggles