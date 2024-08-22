After being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, the Arizona Diamondbacks rebounded with a dramatic three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins, capping the series off with a 10-8 win on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks cruised by the Marlins in the first two games of the series, but a rough start by southpaw Jordan Montgomery gave the Marlins an early 6-3 lead in the fourth inning of Game 3.

However, this was nothing new for the Answerbacks. This time around, it was Lourdes Gurriel Jr. who played hero.

His bases-clearing double proved pivotal in the D-backs win, giving Arizona a major-league-best 31-13 record since July 1.

The Diamondbacks comfortably hold an NL Wild Card spot but can shake things up in the NL West if they stay hot. As of Wednesday, Arizona trails the Los Angeles Dodgers by just 4.0 games. Like the Diamondbacks, the San Diego Padres sit at 72-56 on the season.

After getting swept by Tampa Bay, the Diamondbacks needed a bounce-back series against the Marlins.

Here’s a look at how the Diamondbacks bounced back to sweep the Marlins, by the numbers:

No Ketel? No problem

Everything went wrong for the D-backs last weekend.

The team got swept by the Rays and lost its MVP candidate, Ketel Marte, to the 10-day IL after his lingering ankle injury finally got the best of him.

However, the Diamondbacks’ offense — especially the outfielders — stayed hot against the Marlins, piling on 22 runs throughout the series.

Gurriel went 4-for-8 with two home runs and six RBIs over the course of the three-game series.

Joc Pederson and Jake McCarthy have been two of the hottest hitters in the league over the past month, and they continued their tear at the plate this week with McCarthy adding two home runs to his season total (8) while Pederson crushed No. 20 on the season. Nonetheless, the Him-off continues another day.

Corbin Carroll also hit a home run of his own on Tuesday, making it five home runs in his last 11 games and 14 on the season.

Infielder Geraldo Perdomo hit his second home run of the season on Wednesday, a rare showcasing of power for the 2023 NL All-Star. He went 4-12 during the series.

A few hiccups here and there, but bullpen stays consistent

Arizona’s bullpen was lights out for the most part against the Marlins.

Joe Mantiply and Justin Martinez both served up a run in Wednesday’s win, but both relievers have been two of the best arms out of the D-backs bullpen as of late.

Mantiply has recorded a 1.50 ERA in his last 15 appearances while Martinez has a 1.17 ERA along with four saves in his last seven games.

A.J. Puk, who the D-backs acquired from the Marlins at the trade deadline, pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless ball with two strikeouts in Tuesday’s 3-1 win. Since joining the D-backs, Puk has allowed just one run in 11 innings of work.

Since Aug. 1, the Diamondbacks don a bullpen ERA of 2.88 that ranks eighth in the league over that span.

ADC is making quite the impression

Gabriel Moreno’s injury that placed him on the IL two weeks ago seemed like another blow the Diamondbacks would have to make do with.

But it paved the way for Adrian Del Castillo, who upon his promotion has gotten attention from around the league with his heroics at the plate.

In Game 1 against the Marlins, Del Castillo crushed a grand slam and drove in six RBIs to help the D-backs earn a 9-6 win. On Wednesday, the Miami native recorded two more hits including a triple to maintain the hot start to his career.

Del Castillo is slashing .361/.425/.667 through his first 10 career games. Once Moreno returns from his injury, the D-backs might just need to have a Him-off between their backstops.

The Diamondbacks wrap up their road trip with a series against the Boston Red Sox starting Friday before coming home to face the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.