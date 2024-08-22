Clayton Tune will start for the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason finale against the Denver Broncos, but Desmond Ridder remains in the competition as Arizona will consider retaining both for the 53-man roster cutdown Tuesday, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Tune has appeared in the lead to back up Kyler Murray this preseason by completing 23 of 34 passes (68%) for 242 yards, a touchdown and no picks. Arizona’s fifth-round pick in 2023 also has four rushes for 24 yards and a rushing touchdown in the preseason.

Ridder, who was acquired this offseason when Arizona traded receiver Rondale Moore to Atlanta, has gone 10 for 19 (52%) for 114 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

While the two battle to win the backup job, it should be noted that the Cardinals under the current regime have a brief history — and success — of keeping the quarterback room fluid at all points of a season. Last year, they shuffled the quarterback deck late in the preseason, then did so midseason and again in the offseason.

With Murray still recovering from a torn ACL at this same point last preseason, Arizona acquired Joshua Dobbs from the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 24, less than three weeks before the season opener on Sept. 10.

The Cardinals did so after allowing Tune and projected Week 1 starter Colt McCoy to battle it out all camp and through the preseason.

Dobbs then became the Week 1 starter and gave Arizona relatively strong performances despite a 1-7 record during his eight starts. He was then traded to Minnesota ahead of Murray’s return.

Which quarterbacks are playing for the Denver Broncos in the preseason finale?

Denver on Wednesday named rookie and No. 12 overall pick Bo Nix as the Week 1 starter for the regular season, but how the Broncos manage their quarterbacks on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High remains up in the air.

Nix won the starting job over fellow Broncos quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, who have 50 games of NFL experience between them and will presumably eat up the majority of the snaps against the Cardinals.

