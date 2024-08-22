Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Druw Jones seems to be finding his footing in Single-A ball this season after dealing with injuries following him being drafted No. 2 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Picking who has the best individual tools among the top 100 prospects, MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis lists Jones as the best defender.

Another tools standout with an impeccable pedigree, Jones is the son of Andruw Jones, who won 10 consecutive Gold Gloves from 1998-2007 and ranks among the best defensive center fielders ever to play the game. In his first pro game, Druw made a Willie Mays-esque over-the-shoulder grab in deep center and served notice that he’ll be a future Gold Glover as well. His combination of plus-plus speed and outstanding instincts gives him tremendous range, and he possesses well above-average arm strength as well.

Jones is ranked No. 91 among the MLB.com Top 100 prospects and second among Diamondbacks, behind only shortstop Jordan Lawlar (9).

Like father, like son! Druw Jones, the son of 10x Gold Glove Outfielder Andruw Jones, makes this catch LOOK EASY 😤 (via @MLBPipeline)pic.twitter.com/GVJKNwJDQy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 7, 2023

How has Druw Jones’ 2024 season been going?

Jones is having a bounce-back year after he tore his labrum in his shoulder during his first batting practice with Visalia in 2022. He was sidelined last season by a right quadriceps injury and suffered a hamstring injury during rehab as well.

In 95 games with the Single-A Visalia Rawhide, Jones has a .266 batting average with five home runs and 55 RBIs along with 17 stolen bases.

Druw Jones plays hero at Single-A! MLB’s No. 78 prospect (@Dbacks) crushes a walk-off homer for the @VisaliaRawhide. pic.twitter.com/3mqBmc4L6q — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 12, 2024

Defensively, Jones has 92 starts at center field with a fielding percentage of .973 and four assists.

Jones started in center field for the National League in the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game.