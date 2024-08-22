Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

MLB Pipeline: D-backs’ Druw Jones is the best defender among top prospects in MLB

Aug 22, 2024, 2:34 PM | Updated: 2:38 pm

Druw Jones #6 of the Arizona Diamondbacks awaits a pitch during the second inning of the All-Star F...

Druw Jones #6 of the Arizona Diamondbacks awaits a pitch during the second inning of the All-Star Futures Game at Globe Life Field on July 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Druw Jones seems to be finding his footing in Single-A ball this season after dealing with injuries following him being drafted No. 2 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Picking who has the best individual tools among the top 100 prospects, MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis lists Jones as the best defender.

Another tools standout with an impeccable pedigree, Jones is the son of Andruw Jones, who won 10 consecutive Gold Gloves from 1998-2007 and ranks among the best defensive center fielders ever to play the game. In his first pro game, Druw made a Willie Mays-esque over-the-shoulder grab in deep center and served notice that he’ll be a future Gold Glover as well. His combination of plus-plus speed and outstanding instincts gives him tremendous range, and he possesses well above-average arm strength as well.

Jones is ranked No. 91 among the MLB.com Top 100 prospects and second among Diamondbacks, behind only shortstop Jordan Lawlar (9).

How has Druw Jones’ 2024 season been going?

RELATED STORIES

Jones is having a bounce-back year after he tore his labrum in his shoulder during his first batting practice with Visalia in 2022. He was sidelined last season by a right quadriceps injury and suffered a hamstring injury during rehab as well.

In 95 games with the Single-A Visalia Rawhide, Jones has a .266 batting average with five home runs and 55 RBIs along with 17 stolen bases.

Defensively, Jones has 92 starts at center field with a fielding percentage of .973 and four assists.

Jones started in center field for the National League in the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Jake McCarthy #31 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a home run against the Miami...

Bailey Leasure

Diamondbacks-Red Sox preview: Can Arizona finish road trip strong?

A look at the upcoming series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox and the key pitching matchups to look out for.

53 minutes ago

diamondbacks sweep marlins...

Aaron Schmidt

By the numbers: The Diamondbacks’ bounce-back sweep against the Marlins

The Arizona Diamondbacks completed the sweep against the Miami Marlins to respond to a few injuries and a rough series in Tampa Bay.

8 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks players celebrate after the Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ standings: Where does Arizona rank in the NL West and Wild Card races?

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres are chasing the Dodgers atop the NL West and competing in the NL Wild Card.

9 hours ago

diamondbacks beat marlins...

Associated Press

Gurriel drives in four runs, leads Diamondbacks to win over Marlins

The Diamondbacks overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Marlins on Wednesday, completing the three-game sweep.

22 hours ago

Zac Gallen...

Arizona Sports

Asst. GM Fitzgerald: Zac Gallen’s stubbornness a cause for recent struggles

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen hasn't been the same pitcher since last August, and D-backs assistant GM Mike Fitzgerald weighs in.

24 hours ago

Adrian Del Castillo...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Adrian Del Castillo enjoying the wave of MLB introduction

Monday was a special day for Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Adrian Del Castillo, who is staying level-headed through an exciting MLB intro.

1 day ago

MLB Pipeline: D-backs’ Druw Jones is the best defender among top prospects in MLB