Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Florida State, Georgia Tech start college football season in Ireland with connections to Arizona State

Aug 24, 2024, 8:18 AM

Former Arizona State offensive coordinator Mike Norvell will lead his Florida State team into Aviva...

Former Arizona State offensive coordinator Mike Norvell will lead his Florida State team into Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, for a Week 0 matchup against Georgia Tech. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Florida State and Georgia Tech are set to play the ninth-ever NCAA football game in Ireland on Saturday in a spectacle return for the sport during what has become known as Week 0.

Both teams have direct ties to this iteration of the Arizona State Sun Devils, most deeply involving Florida State.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham got his first job in the college ranks thanks to now-FSU head coach Mike Norvell, when the then-ASU offensive coordinator offered Dillingham a job on his staff.

Dillingham would follow Norvell to Memphis and eventually Florida State where he coached quarterback Jordan Travis, who along with Bo Nix make up Dillingham’s most successful quarterbacks he has coached in his young career.

Former Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will make his Seminole debut and try to fill Travis’ cleats, after his departure from Oregon State coincided with the mass exodus of 10 schools leaving the Pac-12.

Roughly 4,000 miles of travel for both teams

Uiagelelei has already come through in a big way for his new team, working with NIL partner Beats by Dre to hook up every teammate with new headphones for the long journey across the pond.

Once they arrived, FSU quarterback Trever Jackson and his teammates jigged their way into the Irish spirit in a video shared on his TikTok.

For Georgia Tech ties, Arizona State’s new backup quarterback, Jeff Sims, began his career with the Yellow Jackets. Sims threw 30 touchdowns in 25 games across three seasons while at Georgia Tech.

Sims in his collegiate debut faced off against the Seminoles with Dillingham on the sideline, throwing for 277 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions along with 64 rushing yards.

When the Yellow Jackets arrived, they quickly became familiar with Aviva Stadium, which is hosting college football for the fifth time.

Georgia Tech punter David Shanahan was entering a homecoming game of sorts, as he grew up playing Gaelic football and rugby in County Kerry, which is about 300 kilometers away from Dublin on the opposite Irish coast.

Two more games in Dublin are scheduled down the line: Iowa State and Kansas State will face off in 2025 before Pitt and Wisconsin do so in 2027.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Haboob

Arizona Diamondbacks' Kevin Newman...

Haboob Blog

Torey Lovullo’s batting practice decides Diamondbacks’ fantasy football draft

In the height of fantasy football draft season, the Arizona Diamondbacks found a unique way to determine their draft order.

5 hours ago

Brady Drake predicts the Arizona Cardinals' record for the 2024 regular season...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals record prediction: Toddler Brady Drake sees big things ahead for Arizona

With the regular season closing in, it's time to take a look at one of the most airtight record predictions out there for the Cardinals.

16 hours ago

Joc Pederson and Jake McCarthy of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Haboob Blog

Who is Him? Joc Pederson and Jake McCarthy are in a Diamondbacks Him-off

Joc Pederson says he's Him. Arizona Diamondbacks teammate Jake McCarthy caused controversy by suggesting otherwise.

4 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera...

Haboob Blog

Where’d it go? Baseball gets stuck in Tropicana Field roof during Diamondbacks-Rays game

A ball got stuck in the Tropicana Field roof during a game between the Diamondbacks and Rays, which resulted in a double.

7 days ago

Joc Pederson #3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates his solo home run with Josh Bell #36 during ...

Haboob Blog

D-backs’ Joc Pederson is huffing and chuckling as he scores little-league home run

D-bakcs slugger Joc Pederson was huffing and chuckling as he scored a little-league home run against the Colorado Rockies.

10 days ago

Randy Johnson in a Sizzler commercial...

Haboob Blog

Randy Johnson is rough around the edges as little league coach in Sizzler commercial

Former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson stars in a Sizzler commercial where he uses blunt honesty to motivate a little league team.

10 days ago

Florida State, Georgia Tech start college football season in Ireland with connections to Arizona State