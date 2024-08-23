Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Broncos starting QB Bo Nix to sit in final preseason game vs. Cardinals

Aug 23, 2024, 2:56 PM

Bo Nix...

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball in the first half during a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 11, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY JAKE SHAPIRO/DENVER SPORTS


Jarrett Stidham will start another preseason game for the Denver Broncos but just like the last time he got the first snap, it’s a younger quarterback who will play the primary parts of the game and that’s Zach Wilson.

Neither Stidham nor Wilson will be Denver’s starter come Week 1 of the regular season, as the Broncos announced Bo Nix will have the reigns. The rookie will not play in the final week of the preseason on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals as he rests and prepares for the Seattle Seahawks in his NFL debut.

Nix played a big part of the Broncos first preseason game after Stidham started and came out quickly. Nix won the job in his appearance and in the following week when he started and thrived against the Green Bay Packers. Wilson has been third-string this whole time but Payton wants to take a look at the former first-rounder out of BYU with Denver’s second team on Sunday.

RELATED STORIES

So it will be Stidham for eight to 12 plays then Payton will turn the keys over to Wilson.

“We’ll get a lot of work with Zach,” Payton said on Friday. “… it will give him the opportunity with the second group. It’s hard to evaluate that position when the other elements aren’t working. Watching him follow up the week he’s had in practice and seeing him play.”

So far in the preseason Wilson is 12-of-19 passing for 146 yards with one touchdown.

The team added Wilson this offseason for some movement late in the 2024 Draft. In doing so the Broncos got the former No. 3 pick for almost nothing just ahead of the event itself where the Broncos would land Nix. The new Wilson, like the Wilson that just left Dove Valley, is sack-prone. Zach lost the most yards in the league to sacks during his rookie year and was tagged for 113 in just 34 career games. Sure he led five game-winning drives and is a former AFC Player of the Week but the former Cougar has also thrown 25 interceptions to 23 touchdowns on just 57% passing in his career.

This is far from Payton’s first reclamation projection he’s thrived with that in the NFL. Reclaiming a banged-up Drew Brees and making him a Hall of Famer, and molding players like Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston and Tony Romo into suitable starters.

Payton said the Broncos will consider keeping all three quarterbacks when roster cuts go down in the coming days. The second-year head coach said the team has a good idea of the direction they’re going already before the third preseason game.

Sunday’s game between the Broncos and Cardinals begins at 1:30 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals receiver Zay Jones was suspended five games for violating league's conduct policy...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals receiver Zay Jones suspended 5 games for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones was suspended for five games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league announced Friday.

5 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Reaction to Cardinals’ Zay Jones being suspended 5 games for violating #nfl personal conduct policy

Arizona Cardinals' Zay Jones suspended 5 games for violating NFL's personal conduct policy. Wolf & Luke react to the breaking news.

5 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Darius Robinson is ‘crucial’ to success of Arizona Cardinals this season

News was not good coming from Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, as he confirmed defensive lineman Darius Robinson has a calf injury. Kellan Olson feels Robinson is a vital part of any success the Cardinals may have this season.

7 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: How concerned should Cardinals be about Darius Robinson’s calf injury?

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson has a calf injury. Kellan Olson and Kevin Zimmerman dive into this breaking news and discuss the fallout the team could face depending on the severity of the injury.

7 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals DL Darius Robinson...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals rookie Darius Robinson undergoing imaging for calf injury

Arizona Cardinals rookie Darius Robinson is undergoing imaging for an injury suffered Thursday, head coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday.

9 hours ago

Desmond Ridder attempts a pass during the Cardinals' joint practice with the Colts...

Tyler Drake

Which Cardinals need strong showing vs. Broncos ahead of roster cuts?

There are numerous Cardinals needing a strong performance against the Broncos to bolster their chances at making the initial 53-man roster.

10 hours ago

Broncos starting QB Bo Nix to sit in final preseason game vs. Cardinals