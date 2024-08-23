Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State men’s basketball releases full non-conference schedule

Aug 23, 2024, 4:29 PM | Updated: 4:41 pm

Adam Miller...

Adam Miller #44 of the Arizona State Sun Devils drives against Keshad Johnson #16 of the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Desert Financial Arena on February 28, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State men’s basketball released its full non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season on Friday. ASU has matchups with Gonzaga, Florida and either USC or Saint Mary’s before their inaugural Big 12 schedule begins.

Bobby Hurley’s squad also faces Grand Canyon at Footprint Center on Nov. 14 as part of the Hall of Fame Series. ASU has not faced Bryce Drew’s Antelopes since the 2021-22 season.

The Sun Devils will open play with an exhibition game for charity against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Oct. 27 to benefit Duke Children’s Hospital.

Arizona State’s regular-season opener is set for Nov. 5 against Idaho State at Desert Financial Arena. After a neutral site matchup with Santa Clara in Las Vegas, the Sun Devils head to Spokane to face Mark Few’s Gonzaga Bulldogs, who finished last season ranked No. 15 in the country. ASU will begin a home-and-home series against the Bulldogs on Nov. 10.

RELATED STORIES

The Acrisure Classic in Palm Springs will put the Sun Devils up against New Mexico on Nov. 28, Thanksgiving night. USC will face Saint Mary’s on the other side of the four-team bracket, setting up a potential Pac-12 reunion with the now-Big Ten Trojans.

ASU will host San Diego on Dec. 3 before rounding out the non-conference slate on the east coast. The Sun Devils will take on Florida in Atlanta on Dec. 14 followed by a road game at UMass on Dec. 21.

Gonzaga, GCU, New Mexico, Saint Mary’s and Florida were all NCAA Tournament teams this past March.

Guard Adam Miller and center Shawn Phillips Jr. return, but there will be a lot of new faces for the Sun Devils this year. Experienced transfers Austin Nunez (Ole Miss), Basheer Jihad (Ball State), Alston Mason (Missouri State), Brandon Gardner (USC) and BJ Freeman (UW Milwaukee) joined the program this offseason.

The freshman class is headlined by 5-star forward Jayden Quaintance plus four-star wings Joson Sanon and Amier Eli.

Arizona State basketball non-conference schedule

Oct. 27 – at Duke (Exhibition)
Nov. 5 – vs. Idaho State
Nov. 8 – vs. Santa Clara (Lee’s Family Forum, Las Vegas)
Nov. 10 – at Gonzaga
Nov. 14 – vs. GCU (Footprint Center, Phoenix)
Nov. 17 – vs. St. Thomas
Nov. 20 – vs. Cal Poly
Nov. 28 – vs. New Mexico (Acrisure Classic, Palm Springs, California)
Nov. 29 – vs. St. Mary’s/USC (Acrisure Classic, Palm Springs, California)
Dec. 3 – vs. San Diego
Dec. 14 – vs. Florida (Holiday Hoopsgiving, Atlanta)
Dec. 21 – vs. UMass (Hall of Fame Classic, Springfield, Massachusetts)

