Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez clobbered a grand slam into the Green Monster seats at Fenway Park to break open a 12-2 win against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The D-backs (73-56) have a league-leading nine grand slams this season, which ties the franchise record (2001). The National League record is 12 (1997 Atlanta, 2000 St. Louis) and MLB’s record is 14 (2006 Cleveland, 2000 Oakland).

The D-backs worked the bases loaded with nobody out in the first inning after a lead-off single by Corbin Carroll off Boston’s Brayan Bello. Arizona took a 2-0 lead but left ducks on the pond after a pair of stellar defensive plays.

When the opportunity arose again in the seventh inning, Suarez left no doubt. He attacked a cutter up in the zone from Josh Winckowski and popped it into the first row over the 37-foot-wall to take a 9-2 lead. The veteran picked up three hits and five RBIs on Friday.

Suarez just hit a grand slam back on Aug. 14 at home against the Colorado Rockies in an 11-4 win. He is up to 19 homers and 74 RBIs in 125 games on the season with a .731 OPS.

The Diamondbacks scored at least nine runs for the third time in four games and 26th time this season, which leads the league. The San Diego Padres were second with 20 such games entering Friday.

Arizona then tacked on three runs during the ninth inning, the first from a Geraldo Perdomo RBI double for his third hit of the night.

The Diamondbacks scored 12 runs for the 10th time, which also leads MLB.

They also tallied 16 hits with multi-hit performances from Suarez, Perdomo, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Josh Bell and Jake McCarthy. Only the Baltimore Orioles have as many games with at least 15 knocks this year (11).

Bello took the loss for Boston, which entered the game trailing by 3.5 games for the final AL wild-card playoff berth. The right-hander was charged with five runs and seven hits. He walked three and struck out two.

“The walks put him in a bad spot. When you do that at this level, you’re going to pay the price,” Boston manager Alex Cora said.

Ryne Nelson gives Diamondbacks quality vs. Red Sox

Starter Ryne Nelson gave the Diamondbacks six innings with two earned runs and seven strikeouts to earn the victory. He has pitched at least six innings five times in his last six starts.

Diamondbacks manager told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo before first pitch the club had moved Jordan Montgomery to a bullpen role, keeping Nelson in the starting rotation going forward.

“Can’t let that change anything. Have to stay with my process and go out there and give this team the best chance to win,” Nelson said.

Nelson found himself in early trouble, as Red Sox outfielders Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu each doubled in the first inning to put a run on the board just two batters in. But Nelson retired the next eight hitters.

Boston worked the bases loaded in the third inning with two outs, but Nelson blew away Rob Refsnyder on three pitches to end the threat. That kicked off another nine hitters Nelson retired in order.

Refsnyder got Nelson back with a solo shot in the sixth, but Nelson handed the ball to the bullpen in a great spot. Arizona has won eight of his last nine starts.

Nelson dealt heavily with his four-seamer and cutter (81%), challenging Red Sox hitters all night.

The Diamondbacks have won four straight games with a chance to claim another series victory on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. They are 17 games over .500 for the first time since 2017.

The pitching matchup is Arizona’s Zac Gallen against Boston’s Cutter Crawford.

