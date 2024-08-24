Close
Mercury’s Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi dominant in win over Dream

Aug 23, 2024, 7:55 PM | Updated: 7:57 pm

Brittney Griner...

Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury look on from the bench during the second half against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting with six rebounds, six assists and four blocks to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 82-80 on Friday night.

Diana Taurasi added 18 points and Kahleah Copper scored 16 for Phoenix (16-14).

The Mercury went ahead 24-17 after the first quarter and played with the lead for the rest of the night, but Atlanta’s Allisha Gray scored eight points in a span of 2:04 to cut Phoenix’s advantage to 80-77 with 1:45 to go.

Neither team scored again until Rhyne Howard hit two free throws to make it a one-point game with 13.1 seconds left. After Gray was called for a foul, Copper, at the right elbow, cut toward the basket, caught an inbounds pass from Natasha Cloud and made a layup to make it an 82-79 lead for Phoenix with 10.1 remaining.

On the next possession, Howard missed a potential tying 3-point attempt. Off the miss, the loose ball made its way to Tina Charles with 0.1 seconds to go. She made the first free throw and missed the second, allowing Phoenix to grab the rebound and close out the win.

Gray finished with 22 points, Howard scored 16 and Charles added 14 and 13 rebounds for Atlanta (10-18). Jordin Canada scored 13 points.

Charles had 12 points on Wednesday and moved past Tina Thompson into second on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list. Charles, who has 7,505 career points, trails only Taurasi, who has 10,518.

Charles has 3,889 career rebounds, second only to Sylvia Fowles (4,006).

The Dream beat Phoenix 72-63 at home on Wednesday.

The Mercury are now 7-10 in road games.

