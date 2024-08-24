Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Torey Lovullo’s batting practice decides Diamondbacks’ fantasy football draft

Aug 24, 2024, 6:46 AM | Updated: 8:43 am

Arizona Diamondbacks' Kevin Newman...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Kevin Newman (18) celebrates his run scored on a wild pitch with manager Torey Lovullo, right, and bench coach Jeff Banister, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

At the height of fantasy football draft season, the Arizona Diamondbacks found a unique way to determine their draft order.

Manager Torey Lovullo grabbed a fungo bat at Fenway Park and took cuts at numbered baseballs.

The distance of which he hit each ball determined the draft order. D-backs players gathered around the turtle to watch their fantasy football fates and talk a little smack.

Starting pitcher Merrill Kelly’s baseball hit the wall, so he will have the chance to take Christian McCaffrey or CeeDee Lamb with the first overall pick. Lovullo popped up Joc Pederson’s ball, so the veteran designated hitter will go last.

Lovullo was familiar with the Fenway Park sightlines having coached in Boston from 2013-16 before getting hired by Arizona. His last professional at-bat as a player was in 2000, but he still showed some pop to come up clutch for his guys, other than Pederson.

After the pregame fun, the Diamondbacks clobbered the Red Sox 12-2 to open the three-game series.

The NFL season is only two weeks away, starting Sept. 5 with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

Haboob

Former Arizona State offensive coordinator Mike Norvell will lead his Florida State team into Aviva...

Haboob Blog

Florida State, Georgia Tech start college football season in Ireland with connections to Arizona State

Florida State and Georgia Tech, two teams with ties to Arizona State, are set to kick off the college football season in Ireland on Saturday.

26 minutes ago

Brady Drake predicts the Arizona Cardinals' record for the 2024 regular season...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals record prediction: Toddler Brady Drake sees big things ahead for Arizona

With the regular season closing in, it's time to take a look at one of the most airtight record predictions out there for the Cardinals.

13 hours ago

Joc Pederson and Jake McCarthy of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Haboob Blog

Who is Him? Joc Pederson and Jake McCarthy are in a Diamondbacks Him-off

Joc Pederson says he's Him. Arizona Diamondbacks teammate Jake McCarthy caused controversy by suggesting otherwise.

4 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera...

Haboob Blog

Where’d it go? Baseball gets stuck in Tropicana Field roof during Diamondbacks-Rays game

A ball got stuck in the Tropicana Field roof during a game between the Diamondbacks and Rays, which resulted in a double.

7 days ago

Joc Pederson #3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates his solo home run with Josh Bell #36 during ...

Haboob Blog

D-backs’ Joc Pederson is huffing and chuckling as he scores little-league home run

D-bakcs slugger Joc Pederson was huffing and chuckling as he scored a little-league home run against the Colorado Rockies.

10 days ago

Randy Johnson in a Sizzler commercial...

Haboob Blog

Randy Johnson is rough around the edges as little league coach in Sizzler commercial

Former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson stars in a Sizzler commercial where he uses blunt honesty to motivate a little league team.

10 days ago

Torey Lovullo’s batting practice decides Diamondbacks’ fantasy football draft