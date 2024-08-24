Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen shut out the Boston Red Sox through six innings in a 4-1 win at Fenway Park on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks (74-56) have won five straight games and captured an 11th series in over their last 12 sets. They also clinched a winning record on this nine-game, three-city road trip.

Gallen pushed past another rocky start to a game with two walks in the first inning, but he wiggled free and began to cruise. Boston did not record a single hit until the fifth inning and only picked up two off Gallen.

While Gallen walked four batters on Saturday, the Red Sox only managed two runners in scoring position with him on the mound.

Zac Gallen, Wicked Knuckle Curves. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/xJzQxr2YC8 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 24, 2024

The right-hander struck out nine hitters, his most since May 18 before he landed on the injured list with a hamstring strain. The last time Gallen threw six scoreless innings was his first start back from the IL on June 29.

Gallen’s knuckle-curveball was once again elite, as it induced eight whiffs on 14 swings with only one put in play. He did not force as much swing-and-miss on the fastball, but the pitch missed barrels. Gallen finished with 99 pitches, 59 of which were strikes.

“It’s fun to think about being on the mound with the guys that have played here over the last hundred years,” Gallen said after his first career Fenway Park start. “It’s fun to see ‘Sweet Caroline’ in the eighth inning. You grew up a baseball fan, those are things that kind of stick with you.”

The offense got him some run support in the fourth inning, as Eugenio Suarez clanged a double off the Green Monster to score a pair off Kutter Crawford. Suarez drove in five runs in Friday’s 12-2 win, four on a grand slam over the Green Monster.

The Diamondbacks tacked on two more runs in the seventh, benefitting from three walks to load the bases, a fourth walk to score a run and a wild pitch from Boston reliever Brennan Bernardino.

The club only mustered six hits after producing 16 on Friday, but it drew six walks. The D-backs since July 1 entered Saturday third in MLB in walk rate at 9.7% while leading the league in hits (442) and homers (78).

“When the pitcher has good stuff or he’s attacking and we’re not getting hits, I think our patience will pay off,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “We’re going to get some baserunners and create some run-scoring opportunities. That’s what we did today.”

Boston made some noise in the ninth inning against Paul Sewald, and the D-backs got Justin Martinez up in the bullpen. Sewald did not preserve the shutout but finished the game.

Diamondbacks next game

Merrill Kelly (3.63 ERA) will take the mound on Sunday, as the D-backs play for a second straight series sweep.

Boston’s probable starter is All-Star right-hander Tanner Houck (3.01 ERA).

First pitch is at 10:35 a.m. on ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports app.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

