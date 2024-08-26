An amended lawsuit adding Marvin Harrison Sr. as a defendant with his son, Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., was filed in New York State Supreme Court by apparel and trading card brand Fanatics on Friday.

In it, Fanatics claims that the Harrisons appear to have attempted to mislead the company about whether the Cardinals rookie is under a “Binding Term Sheet” to produce exclusive signatures and promotional duties.

The Harrisons say that it was the father, former Indianapolis Colts receiver Harrison Sr., who signed the document, which they say does not bind the younger Harrison to the deal.

Fanatics in the filing said it believes that was done to mislead the company.

“The signature on the Binding Term Sheet bears a striking resemblance to Harrison Jr.’s signature,” the amendment reads. “On information and belief, and assuming Harrison Sr.’s affirmation is truthful, Harrison Sr. intentionally signed the Binding Term Sheet in such a manner in order to lead Fanatics to reasonably believe that Harrison Jr. was the true signatory when in fact he was not.

“Defendants’ misconduct is now clear: Defendants knowingly induced Fanatics to enter into the Binding Term Sheet, never intending to perform; mimicked Harrison Jr.’s signature to mislead Fanatics into believing Harrison Jr. had signed for his company; and abused the corporate form in a fraudulent attempt to shield themselves (and the company) from any liability in the process.”

The case between Harrison Jr. and Fanatics has put a hold on the league producing official jerseys for the Cardinals’ No. 4 pick in the 2024 draft.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Aug. 3 that the NFLPA advised the NFL not to sell Harrison Jr. Cardinals jerseys “based on the wishes of his representatives.” Fanatics manufactures official fan-worn NFL apparel that Nike designs.

Fanatics in May 2023 initially filed a lawsuit against Harrison Jr. and his company, The Official Harrison Collection LLC.

The trading card company said the rookie “has refused to fulfill his obligations” and called it a “breach of contract.”

Earlier in August, Harrison Jr. wrote in a letter to the judge overseeing the case that he believed the deal was “not an agreement between Fanatics and me. I was never requested to, nor did I ever, sign any document that personally obligated me to do anything concerning the ‘Binding Term Sheet.’

“I have been and am advised that it is perfectly proper to conduct business and contract through limited liability companies and that when one does so there is no personal liability in the event that the company does not fulfill its contractual obligations. I understand that one of the purposes of forming a limited liability company is to insulate oneself from personal contractual liability.”

Harrison Jr. provided documentation that he signed a separate trading card deal with The Topps Company, Inc., which Fanatics owns.

Before the refiled lawsuit in mid-August, the two sides had sent a joint letter to a judge saying they had agreed on potential mediators to reach a settlement.

