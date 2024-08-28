Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll crushed a go-ahead grand slam off New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz in the eighth inning of an 8-5 victory on Wednesday.

Diaz entered for a four-out save with New York up 5-4 with two outs and a runner aboard, and he walked the first two hitters he faced to get to Carroll.

Corbin Carroll’s 2nd HR of the night is a GO-AHEAD GRAND SLAM! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fvTsXRrXGA — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2024

Carroll had already homered once on Wednesday off Mets starter Luis Severino, and he scooped a slider from Diaz 396 feet to right field.

Justin Martinez entered for the save and completed a 1-2-3 inning. Arizona (76-57) avoided a series loss and earned a chance to claim the set on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks led 4-0 after Carroll’s first home run, which traveled an estimated 440 feet, the longest home run of Carroll’s career at Chase Field. But the Mets rallied for four runs in the fifth inning off Arizona starter Eduardo Rodriguez.

5 HR in his last 11 games Corbin Carroll stays hot in the desert🔥 pic.twitter.com/e5ImJ4H5oE — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2024

The Mets’ Starling Marte scored the go-ahead run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly, evading a tag at the plate from catcher Adrian Del Castillo.

Arizona relievers Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson from there kept the deficit at one, and the offense built an inning on patience to set up one of the hottest bats in the league.

Carroll struggled through a .607 OPS with two home runs by July 4. He has 15 homers since and jumped his season OPS well over 100 points to .725. He reached base in 36 straight games, second to Jay Bell (39) in franchise history.

“I want to be consistent. I want to do something to help the team win every day, and so it sucked when I wasn’t putting myself in the best position to do that,” Carroll told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Tuesday.

“So now I would just say being back in a space where I feel like I’m doing what I want to do, and in that regard, in being able to help the team, scoring some runs, driving some guys in, playing defense, it feels good and just want to stay consistent there.”

