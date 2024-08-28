Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll crushes go-ahead grand slam to beat Mets

Aug 28, 2024, 8:26 PM | Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 7:35 am

Corbin Carroll...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run in the first inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 16, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll crushed a go-ahead grand slam off New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz in the eighth inning of an 8-5 victory on Wednesday.

Diaz entered for a four-out save with New York up 5-4 with two outs and a runner aboard, and he walked the first two hitters he faced to get to Carroll.

Carroll had already homered once on Wednesday off Mets starter Luis Severino, and he scooped a slider from Diaz 396 feet to right field.

Justin Martinez entered for the save and completed a 1-2-3 inning. Arizona (76-57) avoided a series loss and earned a chance to claim the set on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks led 4-0 after Carroll’s first home run, which traveled an estimated 440 feet, the longest home run of Carroll’s career at Chase Field. But the Mets rallied for four runs in the fifth inning off Arizona starter Eduardo Rodriguez.

The Mets’ Starling Marte scored the go-ahead run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly, evading a tag at the plate from catcher Adrian Del Castillo.

Arizona relievers Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson from there kept the deficit at one, and the offense built an inning on patience to set up one of the hottest bats in the league.

Carroll struggled through a .607 OPS with two home runs by July 4. He has 15 homers since and jumped his season OPS well over 100 points to .725. He reached base in 36 straight games, second to Jay Bell (39) in franchise history.

“I want to be consistent. I want to do something to help the team win every day, and so it sucked when I wasn’t putting myself in the best position to do that,” Carroll told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Tuesday.

“So now I would just say being back in a space where I feel like I’m doing what I want to do, and in that regard, in being able to help the team, scoring some runs, driving some guys in, playing defense, it feels good and just want to stay consistent there.”

