Two Arizona State Sun Devils are contenders for the 2024 Polynesian Football Player of the Year award. Leif Fautanu and Sean Na’a are among the ASU football players featured on this preseason’s award watch lists.

Cam Skattebo, a running back who joined the Sun Devils in 2022, has been nominated for the Paul Hornung Award for the second year in a row.

Skattebo recorded more than 50 snaps at quarterback and punted eight times for a team-best 42.3 yards per punt last season last season and was a finalist for the 2023 title.

He has rushed for a first down or touchdown on 37.2% of his career carries. Last year he averaged 4.8 yards per carry for 783 yards and nine touchdowns.

RB Cam Skattebo

Paul Hornung Award (Most versatile player)

C Leif Fautanu

Dave Rimington Trophy (Best center)

Polynesian Football Player of the Year Award

OL Sean Na’a

WR Jordyn Tyson

Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award (Top offensive player)

RB Alton McCaskill

Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award (Top offensive player)

ASU will kick off their first season in the Big 12 Conference on Saturday at home against Wyoming.