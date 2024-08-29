Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Here’s which ASU football players made preseason watch award watch lists

Aug 29, 2024, 2:21 PM

Cam Skattebo, Arizona State...

Running back Cameron Skattebo #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils carries the football en route to scoring on a 15-yard rushing touchdown ahead of linebacker Eric Gentry #18 of the USC Trojans during the first half of the NCAAF game at Mountain America Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Anne-Marie Iemmolo's Profile Picture

BY ANNE-MARIE IEMMOLO


Arizona Sports

Two Arizona State Sun Devils are contenders for the 2024 Polynesian Football Player of the Year award. Leif Fautanu and Sean Na’a are among the ASU football players featured on this preseason’s award watch lists.

Cam Skattebo, a running back who joined the Sun Devils in 2022, has been nominated for the Paul Hornung Award for the second year in a row.

Skattebo recorded more than 50 snaps at quarterback and punted eight times for a team-best 42.3 yards per punt last season last season and was a finalist for the 2023 title.

He has rushed for a first down or touchdown on 37.2% of his career carries. Last year he averaged 4.8 yards per carry for 783 yards and nine touchdowns.

RELATED STORIES

RB Cam Skattebo

  • Paul Hornung Award (Most versatile player)

C Leif Fautanu

  • Dave Rimington Trophy (Best center)
  • Polynesian Football Player of the Year Award

OL Sean Na’a

  • Polynesian Football Player of the Year Award

WR Jordyn Tyson

  • Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award (Top offensive player)

RB Alton McCaskill

  • Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award (Top offensive player)

ASU will kick off their first season in the Big 12 Conference on Saturday at home against Wyoming.

