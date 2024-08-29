Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Will Hernandez bringing secret weapon to Cardinals OL

Aug 29, 2024, 8:16 PM

Will Hernandez rocks a mustache...

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — The people have spoken. It’s happening.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez’s training camp mustache is moving onto the regular season.

Look out, Buffalo. It’s basically a game changer.

RELATED STORIES

“I just wanted to switch it up with something new and then it just kind of hit honestly,” Hernandez said Thursday. “All the guys loved it, created a lot of camaraderie, a lot of good times.

“It was funny actually, a bunch of people started messaging me about it, really taking the time out of their day to let me know that they liked the mustache. I was like, ‘You know what? You gotta give the people what they want.'”

But as with every change, there’s going to be critics.

Hernandez — much like head coach Jonathan Gannon when talking about Arizona’s pass rushers — isn’t paying attention to the noise, especially knowing what’s next in his ‘stache’s evolution.

“It’s mainly positive. There’s been some negative, but we don’t listen to that. They love it,” Hernandez said of the offensive line room. “I keep telling them there’s a final form. It’s not there yet. There’s actually nothing in it right now. There’s a lot of room for improvement.”

Arizona will take any added boost it can get along an offensive line that is expected to block for a top-tier rushing attack on top of keeping quarterback Kyler Murray upright.

That last part is especially important given what Hernandez is seeing out of Murray this year.

“This is the most locked in I’ve ever seen him since I’ve been here,” Hernandez. “I’ve gotten to know him so much more over the years — even more on a personal level — and I definitely believe in him.

“I’ve seen a change in a positive direction. I have his back 100% no matter what, but it makes me want to play even harder for a guy like that.”

Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch high fives Colts CB Kenny Moore II during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Zay Jones makes a catch during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray attempts a pass during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Zay Jones makes a catch during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Desmond Ridder attempts a pass during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Daniel Arias makes a catch during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts wrap up Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Haboob

Former Arizona State offensive coordinator Mike Norvell will lead his Florida State team into Aviva...

Haboob Blog

Florida State, Georgia Tech start college football season in Ireland with connections to Arizona State

Florida State and Georgia Tech, two teams with ties to Arizona State, are set to kick off the college football season in Ireland on Saturday.

6 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Kevin Newman...

Haboob Blog

Torey Lovullo’s batting practice decides Diamondbacks’ fantasy football draft

In the height of fantasy football draft season, the Arizona Diamondbacks found a unique way to determine their draft order.

6 days ago

Brady Drake predicts the Arizona Cardinals' record for the 2024 regular season...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals record prediction: Toddler Brady Drake sees big things ahead for Arizona

With the regular season closing in, it's time to take a look at one of the most airtight record predictions out there for the Cardinals.

7 days ago

Joc Pederson and Jake McCarthy of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Haboob Blog

Who is Him? Joc Pederson and Jake McCarthy are in a Diamondbacks Him-off

Joc Pederson says he's Him. Arizona Diamondbacks teammate Jake McCarthy caused controversy by suggesting otherwise.

10 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera...

Haboob Blog

Where’d it go? Baseball gets stuck in Tropicana Field roof during Diamondbacks-Rays game

A ball got stuck in the Tropicana Field roof during a game between the Diamondbacks and Rays, which resulted in a double.

13 days ago

Joc Pederson #3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates his solo home run with Josh Bell #36 during ...

Haboob Blog

D-backs’ Joc Pederson is huffing and chuckling as he scores little-league home run

D-bakcs slugger Joc Pederson was huffing and chuckling as he scored a little-league home run against the Colorado Rockies.

16 days ago

Will Hernandez bringing secret weapon to Cardinals OL