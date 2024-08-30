Sanderson Ford Red Fridays

Close
Redbird Farms Chicken Fan of the Game

Become the Red Bird Farms Fan of the Game and you could win tickets to an upcoming Arizona Cardinals game, plus you will win a $100 gift card and be featured on the JUMBOTRON!

1 day ago

Protect The Nest: Win Cardinals tickets

Register and listen for your name all day on 98.7 FM the Friday before the Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams! It's Protect The Nest presented by BetMGM

2 days ago

Lower-Level ASU Football tickets for $19.87

Get lower-level tickets for only $19.87, to see your Sun Devils take on Mississippi State on September 7!

3 days ago

Nominate a student athlete for a $10,000 scholarship

Do you know a high school student who has shown outstanding character or good sportsmanship through an act or deed? Nominate them and they could be the winner of a $10,000 scholarship, courtesy of Parker & Sons.

4 days ago

‘The Killer’s Game’ Advanced Screening

Enter for a chance to win tickets to see the advanced screening of 'The Killer's Game' on September 9th!

4 days ago

Win Phoenix Rising tickets

Your family's next adventure could be on us! Enter our giveaway now for a shot at winning the Family Four Pack – four tickets and more, absolutely free! Your next chance to win comes Friday, Sept. 6, as your Phoenix Rising hosts FC Tulsa.

6 days ago

