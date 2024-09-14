Close
Tim Legler expects Kevin Durant, Devin Booker can carry Olympic success to Suns

Sep 14, 2024, 7:10 AM

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in the Olympics...

Kevin Durant #7 and Devin Booker #15 of Team United States celebrate after their victory against Team France during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Anne-Marie Iemmolo's Profile Picture

BY ANNE-MARIE IEMMOLO


Arizona Sports

ESPN NBA analyst Tim Legler predicts Kevin Durant’s and Devin Booker’s Olympic gold medal win in Paris will carry over into the 2024 NBA season, helping the duo lead the Phoenix Suns to more success than in 2023-24.

“They had a very disappointing year, last year … couldn’t have gone much worse. Devin Booker plays a role on this team where he gets so much credit internally from the coaching staff, from his teammates about being the unsung MVP, to quote Steve Kerr,” Legler said on Tuesday during his NBA Today appearance. “That’s got to make Devin Booker feel very good in terms of how he’s viewed as a winner. Kevin Durant was great.

“They’re going to get more than 41 games together with Bradley Beal. I like some of the new pieces they’ve added. I think Phoenix has the most to grab from a team standpoint from those star players who played on the Olympic team.”

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr went out of his way to name Booker the “unsung MVP” during his press conference after the team defeated France to win gold in Paris.

During the Summer Olympics, Durant averaged 13.8 points on 54% shooting from the field, while Booker averaged 11.7 points on 56.8% shooting.

Booker started all six games and shot 56.5% (13-for-23) from 3, the fifth-best percentage from long range in USA Basketball Olympic history.

Durant came off the bench for the Americans until the Olympic gold medal game against France to help Team USA secure the gold. He had strained his left calf in April, causing him to miss a series of five Olympic exhibition matches before heading to Paris.

“I think Phoenix has the most to grab of those star players that played on the Olympic team,” Legler said of the Suns’ disappointing 49-win team from last season.

The Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Following the early playoff exit, the team fired then-coach Frank Vogel and replaced him with two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Budenholzer.

Booker and Durant were tied for the fifth most points per game in 2023-24 with 27.1.

