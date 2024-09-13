Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals’ DeeJay Dallas on kick return touchdown: ‘It was all a blur’

Sep 13, 2024, 5:46 PM

YouTube video
Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor


Arizona Cardinals running back and kick returner DeeJay Dallas couldn’t recall the reaction he and his teammates had after scoring a 96-yard kick return touchdown against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.

“It was all like a blur,” Dallas said on Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke Friday. “I just know one of my old ball coaches used to always say if a team can return one or get a defensive score, you got an 80 percent chance to win it. I was just happy be a part of the winning edge in that sense.”

Dallas was the first player to score a kick return touchdown under the NFL’s new kickoff format. He was also the first Cardinals player to score a kick return touchdown since David Johnson did it in a game in 2015.

RELATED STORIES

Dallas credits the play as something he and the team had worked on preseason and the blocking on the return was a reason he scored on the play.

“I think that’s the one (play) I was the most comfortable with. We had repped it all through preseason and that’s the one we repped the most,” Dallas said.

“I felt like that’s the one I was most comfortable with knowing where each and every block was and just with the guys who were blocking I was most comfortable.”

Dallas said he was confident he could score under the new kickoff rules.

“You always think about doing it but with the new rules, it’s kind of like a defense running (cover) zero on an offense and you get a zero blitz, if you can get past the first line of defense, usually it’s pretty smooth sailing after that,” Dallas said.

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals TEs Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins celebrate during Week 2's win over the Rams...

Tyler Drake

By the numbers: Dissecting Cardinals’ dominant Week 2 win vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals could do no wrong throughout Sunday's beatdown of the Los Angeles Rams. A look at the numbers that stand out the most.

13 hours ago

Dennis Gardeck #45 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates after a second quarter sack against the Ariz...

Bailey Leasure

Cardinals’ Dennis Gardeck, Zaven Collins step up for pass-rushing attack

Arizona Cardinals linebackers Dennis Gardeck and Zaven Collins made it a point to get to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday after their pass rushing struggles in Week 1.

14 hours ago

College Showcase flag football event outside of the Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium...

Arizona Sports

Ron Wolfley, Dave Pasch to call broadcast of Cardinals’ flag football game Tuesday

Arizona Cardinals broadcasters Ron Wolfley and Dave Pasch will be on the call for the Cardinals Girls High School Flag Football Game of the Week.

15 hours ago

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young leaves a news conference...

Associated Press

Bryce Young benched by Panthers, Andy Dalton to take over at quarterback

The Carolina Panthers have decided to bench 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young after the second-year quarterback's rough start to the season.

21 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Why the running game was key to Cardinals’ success against the Rams

Why the running game was key to the Cardinals' success against the Rams.

21 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals OLB Dennis Gardeck celebrates after a sack...

Haboob Blog

Cardinals’ Dennis Gardeck adds Markus Golden’s St. Louis Stomp to his list of sack celebrations

Arizona Cardinals OLB Dennis Gardeck tipped his cap to Markus Golden with a St. Louis Stomp sack celebration against the Los Angeles Rams.

22 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals’ DeeJay Dallas on kick return touchdown: ‘It was all a blur’