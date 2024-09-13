

Arizona Cardinals running back and kick returner DeeJay Dallas couldn’t recall the reaction he and his teammates had after scoring a 96-yard kick return touchdown against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.

“It was all like a blur,” Dallas said on Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke Friday. “I just know one of my old ball coaches used to always say if a team can return one or get a defensive score, you got an 80 percent chance to win it. I was just happy be a part of the winning edge in that sense.”

Dallas was the first player to score a kick return touchdown under the NFL’s new kickoff format. He was also the first Cardinals player to score a kick return touchdown since David Johnson did it in a game in 2015.

Dallas credits the play as something he and the team had worked on preseason and the blocking on the return was a reason he scored on the play.

“I think that’s the one (play) I was the most comfortable with. We had repped it all through preseason and that’s the one we repped the most,” Dallas said.

“I felt like that’s the one I was most comfortable with knowing where each and every block was and just with the guys who were blocking I was most comfortable.”

Dallas said he was confident he could score under the new kickoff rules.

“You always think about doing it but with the new rules, it’s kind of like a defense running (cover) zero on an offense and you get a zero blitz, if you can get past the first line of defense, usually it’s pretty smooth sailing after that,” Dallas said.