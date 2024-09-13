Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he is confident catcher Gabriel Moreno will be back in the lineup soon, potentially early this upcoming week.

Lovullo joined Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Friday and said the team will assess how Moreno is after playing five innings at catcher at a camp continuation game at Salt River Fields on Saturday with no restrictions.

“Hopefully (he’ll return) a lot sooner than later. That’s the feeling we are all getting,” Lovullo said. “He’s here today to hit off the Trajekt machine, which is a simulated pitcher. I don’t know who he will face but it’s high-intensity and he gets some really good reps, really good at-bats. He did a lot of catching work yesterday and came out of that ok.”

The Trajekt machine mimics the delivery of major league pitchers, and D-backs hitters on the IL such as Christian Walker and Ketel Marte have used it to work on higher-intensity swings and timing.

Moreno has been on the 10-day injured list with an adductor strain since Aug. 6. Lovullo said it’s possible he could return for the series in Colorado next week against the Rockies but there is some concern about returning in the 5,000-foot elevation.

“It’s a strong concern. So if it does land there, we’re going to use a lot of caution,” Lovullo said.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. update

Left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is also set to play in the game at Salt River Fields on Saturday.

Lovullo said Gurriel, who has been on the 10-day injured list since Sept. 3 with a calf strain, will probably return to the lineup after Moreno.

Gurriel will just be hitting in Saturday’s game, but his return is imminent as well.

“If I had to choose between one or the other, I would say Gabi first then Lourdes,” Lovullo said. “Their returns are coming and they are getting very close and they are both feeling very good.”

Will Merrill Kelly make his next start?

Lovullo gave an update on pitcher Merrill Kelly and said will make his next start after leaving Wednesday’s start against the Texas Rangers with hamstring cramping.

He commended Kelly for speaking up about the discomfort he was feeling during Wednesday’s start.

“The way he spoke up and told us how he was feeling, he did exactly what we wanted him to do to protect him long-term,” Lovullo said. “(He is) all scheduled to go out there and compete and get his next start. Credit to him, credit to the medical staff, we are in a good spot.”

Lovullo said Kelly’s next start will be either Monday or Tuesday, depending on how Kelly feels and they have the flexibility to maneuver with Ryne Nelson, if needed.

“We’re going to see it through Merrill’s eyes. He’s fine today, he should be fine tomorrow. If he continues to be fine every day, we will make a decision if it’s going to be Monday or Tuesday,” Lovullo said.

Follow @AZSports