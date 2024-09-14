The Arizona Cardinals have announced they have added offensive lineman Jackson Barton to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The move comes as the team adds o-line depth after the team placed tackle Jonah Williams on the injured reserve on Wednesday.

Drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Utah, the 6-foot-7, 302-pound lineman had played three seasons in the NFL with the Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders before being signed by the Cardinals in 2023.

Barton has nine NFL career appearances and appeared in one game with the team last season. After signing a reserve/futures contract in January, Barton was waived by the team on Aug. 27 before being re-signed to the practice squad.

