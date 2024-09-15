Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU football lands commitment from 3-star OT recruit Manamo’ui Muti

Sep 15, 2024, 6:54 AM

ASU football head coach Kenny Dillingham coaches against Mississippi State...

Head coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils gestures after a play during the first half at Mountain America Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State Football has added three-star offensive tackle recruit Manamo’ui Muti to its 2025 recruitment class.

Muti announced his commitment to ASU on his X account Friday. Muti chose ASU after being recruited by several schools including Arizona, Oregon and USC.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Muti is the No. 45 tackle and fourth-rated player from the state of Hawaii out of Leilehua, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.

Muti’s brother, Netane, currently plays for the Detroit Lions. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round in 2020 out of Fresno State.

With Muti’s commitment, ASU has jumped up to No. 40 on 247Sports’ 2025 recruiting rankings.

Muti joins a recruitment class that has seen several three-start lineman recruits committing to ASU including Maki Stewart, Desean Bryant and Alema Iosua.

