PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks scratched left fielder Randal Grichuk from the lineup Sunday ahead of their series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Grichuk was initially set to hit third against Brewers southpaw DL Hall, but the club swapped him for Pavin Smith in left field and reorganized the batting order. Christian Walker hopped up to third, Eugenio Suarez fourth and Smith eighth against the lefty.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo is not with the club on Sunday, as he is in California to present a eulogy for his late friend and teammate Billy Bean.

Bench coach Jeff Banister is managing the team in Lovullo’s place, and he said pregame Grichuk is dealing with “lower-body tightness.”

Grichuk is available off the bench, as keeping him out of the lineup was precautionary, Banister said.

“As these things happen with guys after a quick turnaround, he had a little lower-body tightness,” Banister said.

“We felt, based on going to Colorado, a lot of factors there, and pitchers that we’re facing down the stretch and the importance of him in our lineup is not to push anything, to give him an opportunity to get work done. He’ll be available off the bench.”

The Diamondbacks have a three-game series at Coors Field against the Rockies that starts Monday.

Grichuk has been on a heater of late, which continued with a two-run homer in Saturday’s 15-8 loss.

The veteran is 14-for-35 (.400) with a 1.404 OPS and six home runs in his last 14 games played (nine starts). He has 10 home runs this season and improved his OPS to .843.

Diamondbacks’ updated lineup

Updated lineup: Marte | 2B

Carroll | RF

Walker | 1B

Suárez | 3B

Bell | DH

McCarthy | CF

Perdomo | SS

Smith | LF

Herrera | C https://t.co/8OsyFLM6ko — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 15, 2024

First pitch at Chase Field is at 1:10 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports app.

