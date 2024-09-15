Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks scratch Randal Grichuk ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Brewers

Sep 15, 2024, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:46 pm

Randal Grichuk...

Randal Grichuk #15 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 01, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks scratched left fielder Randal Grichuk from the lineup Sunday ahead of their series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Grichuk was initially set to hit third against Brewers southpaw DL Hall, but the club swapped him for Pavin Smith in left field and reorganized the batting order. Christian Walker hopped up to third, Eugenio Suarez fourth and Smith eighth against the lefty.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo is not with the club on Sunday, as he is in California to present a eulogy for his late friend and teammate Billy Bean.

RELATED STORIES

Bench coach Jeff Banister is managing the team in Lovullo’s place, and he said pregame Grichuk is dealing with “lower-body tightness.”

Grichuk is available off the bench, as keeping him out of the lineup was precautionary, Banister said.

“As these things happen with guys after a quick turnaround, he had a little lower-body tightness,” Banister said.

“We felt, based on going to Colorado, a lot of factors there, and pitchers that we’re facing down the stretch and the importance of him in our lineup is not to push anything, to give him an opportunity to get work done. He’ll be available off the bench.”

The Diamondbacks have a three-game series at Coors Field against the Rockies that starts Monday.

Grichuk has been on a heater of late, which continued with a two-run homer in Saturday’s 15-8 loss.

The veteran is 14-for-35 (.400) with a 1.404 OPS and six home runs in his last 14 games played (nine starts). He has 10 home runs this season and improved his OPS to .843.

Diamondbacks’ updated lineup

First pitch at Chase Field is at 1:10 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports app. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks LHP Jordan Montgomery...

Aaron Schmidt

Diamondbacks LHP Jordan Montgomery to start Tuesday vs. Rockies

After making four appearances out of the bullpen, Arizona Diamondbacks southpaw Jordan Montgomery will start on Tuesday vs. the Rockies.

16 minutes ago

Hunter Goodman #15 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates his seventh inning solo home run at Coors Fie...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks bullpen falters again in walk-off loss to Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen continues to have issues, the latest of which was protecting a 2-1 lead in a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

12 hours ago

D-backs catcher Adrian Del Castillo...

Arizona Sports

D-backs option catcher Adrian Del Castillo, recall reliever Scott McGough

The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned rookie catcher Adrian Del Castillo to Triple-A Reno on Monday and recalled reliever Scott McGough.

18 hours ago

Diamondbacks and Padres are in the thick of the Wild Card race...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Wild Card scoreboard watching guide: Schedules for Padres, Mets, Braves

The Diamondbacks have 13 games left on the schedule, but which teams will their fellow NL Wild Card contenders play down the stretch.

22 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks standings...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ standings: Where does Arizona rank in the NL West and Wild Card races?

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres are chasing the Dodgers atop the NL West and competing in the NL Wild Card.

1 day ago

Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Alex Weiner

D-backs walk off a wild one to beat Brewers in extras

The Arizona Diamondbacks walked off the Milwaukee Brewers in the 10th inning on Sunday, as Eugenio Suarez blasted a deep fly ball off the wall.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks scratch Randal Grichuk ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Brewers