Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Brandon Pfaadt strikes out 7 Brewers in a row, tying club record in key win

Sep 19, 2024, 6:27 PM | Updated: 7:02 pm

Brandon Pfaadt...

Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on September 19, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt struck out seven straight Milwaukee Brewers hitters during a dominant seven-inning outing at American Family Field on Thursday. The D-backs (85-68) finished off a key 5-1 victory to kick off the final 10 games of the regular season.

Coming off giving up eight earned runs in 1.2 innings against the Brewers at Chase Field last weekend, Pfaadt opened Thursday’s game with three perfect innings to set the tone.

Brice Turang gave the Brewers their first hit to lead off the fourth, but Pfaadt stranded him on second after a pair of strikeouts.

RELATED STORIES

The punch outs kept rolling, as Pfaadt struck out the side in the fifth inning, caught Sal Frelick looking to lead off the sixth and punched out Andruw Monasterio swinging for seven Ks in a row. That tied a franchise record for consecutive strikeouts in a single game. Randy Johnson did so three times and Curt Schilling once — all in 2001.

Pfaadt struck out 11 batters through six scoreless innings to tie a career high. And at 85 pitches, there was something left in the tank.

The right-hander came out for the seventh, recorded two outs but surrendered a solo shot to Garrett Mitchell to end the shutout.

Pfaadt struck out Blake Perkins to end the inning, setting a new career high with 12. He came out of the game with a 3-1 lead after a season-high 104 pitches. Pfaadt dotted up the top of the strike zone with his heater, which he used for 14 of his 21 whiffs on Thursday. Paired with the sweeper he appeared to have a better feel for than last week, and Pfaadt had Brewers hitters looking off-kilter all game long.

He relented two hits and no walks.

This season, there had only been 10 starts made in MLB with at least seven innings, 12 strikeouts and one earned run for fewer entering Thursday, according to Stathead.

The last Diamondbacks pitcher to do so was Merrill Kelly, who put together two such starts last season.

Pfaadt had not recorded a quality start in his previous six outings, as the second-year big leaguer has been in a funk of late (9.00 ERA in that span). He went on a five-game quality streak earlier this season as a staple in a banged up rotation.

American Family Field was the venue for Pfaadt’s postseason debut last October in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, which kicked off a run that put Pfaadt on the map with a 3.27 ERA in five games.

The Diamondbacks have received back-to-back stellar outings ahead of Zac Gallen Friday and Kelly on Saturday. Eduardo Rodriguez threw 6.1 innings with two earned runs and 11 strikeouts on Wednesday in Colorado.

This is only the eighth instance in club history when D-backs starters struck out at least 11 batters in back-to-back games. Gallen and Kelly did so last season. Johnson was involved in five of these.

Arizona gave Pfaadt a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning, as Brewers starter Tobias Myers dueled Pfaadt early, albeit without the efficiency.

The D-backs took the lead 1-0 on an error by Monasterio at third base. Ketel Marte hit a single off the wall for an RBI, and the third run scored on a deep sacrifice fly out by Christian Walker.

Pavin Smith smacked a two-run shot in the eighth inning for insurance. A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez locked the game down in the final two frames.

The Diamondbacks entered Thursday tied with the New York Mets — but without the head-to-head tiebreaker — for the second NL Wild Card spot. New York defeated Philadelphia on Thursday.

The D-backs will see Brewers right-hander Colin Rea on Friday with first pitch at 5:10 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks standings...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ standings: Where does Arizona rank in the NL West and Wild Card races?

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres are chasing the Dodgers atop the NL West and competing in the NL Wild Card.

10 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks Joc Pederson reacts to a first-inning home run in a 5-0 win over the Brewers o...

Associated Press

Joc Pederson hits early homer as the Diamondbacks blank the Brewers

Joc Pederson, Jose Herrera and Ketel Marte homered, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0 on Saturday night to maintain their position in the NL wild-card standings.

11 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly...

Payne Moses

Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly exits game with calf cramp after tossing 5 scoreless innings vs. Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly exited Saturday night's 5-0 win against the Milwaukee Brewers after five scoreless innings with a right calf cramp, according to the team.

13 hours ago

Diamondbacks pitching prospect Yu-Min Lin...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks to use Arizona Fall League to make up for lost time with top prospects

The Diamondbacks plan to send several top prospects such as pitcher Yu-Min Lin and infielder Tommy Troy to the Arizona Fall League to make up reps.

1 day ago

New York Mets...

Associated Press

Mets, Braves lose as Diamondbacks pick up game in Wild Card race

The Diamondbacks moved into sole possession of the NL’s second Wild Card spot on Friday by taking a one-game lead over the New York Mets.

1 day ago

Lourdes Gurriel Jr....

Alex Weiner

D-backs defeat Brewers after clutch go-ahead home run from Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

D-backs outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a go-ahead homer in his first game back from injury Friday at the Brewers.

1 day ago

D-backs’ Brandon Pfaadt strikes out 7 Brewers in a row, tying club record in key win