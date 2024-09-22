There are long, hard days in football. Cruelty is part of the game.

On Sunday, the Cardinals absorbed the harshest of lessons.

They lost to the team they hope to become. They were outclassed and out-smashed by the Lions in a stadium full of blue infidels. They were grounded and pounded in a 20-13 loss that proved how far they have come and how far they still must travel.

This is no cause for alarm. When the schedule was released, even the diehards budgeted a loss to Detroit in Week 3. In terms of culture and personnel, the Lions are a few miles down the road, well ahead of the Cardinals.

But this game hurt. It was frighteningly physical. Pads thumped and helmets crashed. Many paid a heavy price. And in the end, Detroit was clearly better at big-dog football, dominating in rushing yards (188-77), rushing plays (43-18), and time of possession (36:49 to 23:11).

It felt like getting into a fight with a bigger brother. The Cardinals weren’t afraid. They never backed down. But they just weren’t good enough.

There were moments of severe frustration. A controversial call in the second quarter nullified a pick six from Mack Wilson Sr., triggering a 14-point swing on the scoreboard. Non-reviewable calls randomly and frequently burn every team in the NFL. Few have seemed so penal.

But football is steeped in adversity. The Cardinals had plenty of opportunities to find the dominant form they flashed against the Rams. They failed.

Kyler Murray threw a bad interception, forcing a deep pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. into the teeth of double coverage. He was late delivering the football on a few occasions. He seemed to struggle with when to take the layup and when to go big play hunting.

Understandable. Many fans have been screaming for Murray to take more chances with his gifted rookie. Harrison was coming off a breathtaking first-quarter performance against the Rams. It was natural to take more shots with the prized rookie. And it would be hypocritical to now blame Murray for attempting to force-feed a generational talent.

But the two are still misfiring, especially on back-shoulder throws. The struggle to find points and traction in the second half led to a fourth quarter with zero rushing attempts. The leather-lunged Lions fans in attendance made it difficult for the home team to communicate. And this loss proves the Cardinals offense needs to find a better Plan B when their snowplow is sputtering, when James Conner cannot carry the load.

Football is always violent and vicious. Sometimes it feels patently unfair. And sometimes a fan base will turn their outrage to the officiating because the clearest truth is the hardest to swallow.

The Cardinals are improving, compelling and entertaining. But they are not talented enough to hang with the real heavyweights of the NFL, including the team from Detroit that just beat them at their own game.

Reach Bickley at dbickley@arizonasports.com. Listen to Bickley & Marotta weekdays from 6–10 a.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

Follow @danbickley