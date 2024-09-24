Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Baseball America names D-backs’ Adrian Del Castillo, Yilber Diaz to minor league All-Star teams

Sep 24, 2024, 10:18 AM

D-backs prospect Adrian Del Castillo...

Adrian Del Castillo #25 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a three run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Chase Field on September 11, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Adrian Del Castillo and pitcher Yilber Diaz have been named to Baseball America’s minor league first and second All-Star teams, respectively.

With Triple-A Reno, Del Castillo has hit .312 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs with a 1.002 OPS. Baseball America notes that Del Castillo, who leads the Triple-A level in OPS and is fifth in home runs, has been one of the best players in the Pacific Coast League in 2024.

Del Castillo scuffled at Miami in his draft year of 2021 and for two seasons in the D-backs’ system. That tide began to turn this season, when everything clicked for the 24-year-old left-handed hitter in the Pacific Coast League. Del Castillo led the minor leagues with a .603 slugging percentage and 1.002 OPS and also finished fourth with 65 extra-base hits despite spending more than a month in the big leagues, where he filled in for an injured Gabriel Moreno.

Del Castillo made his MLB debut on Aug. 7 versus the Cleveland Guardians, where he got his first career major league hit.

He would get his first career home run two days later in dramatic fashion, hitting a three-run, walk-off homer against the Philadelphia Phillies.

RELATED STORIES

In 25 games played with the D-backs, he hit .313 with four home runs and 19 RBIs with a .893 OPS.

He platooned with Jose Herrera at the starting catcher position before being sent down on Sept. 16 after Gabriel Moreno was reinstated from the injured list.

With Triple A-Reno, Diaz has a 3-4 record with a 3.22 ERA, 63 strikeouts and a 1.29 WHIP.

Diaz made his MLB debut on July 8.

In six games pitched with the D-backs, Diaz has a 1-1 record with a 3.86 ERA with 18 strikeouts and a 1.32 WHIP.

After a loss to the Kansas City Royals on July 28, Diaz was sent down back to Triple-A but was brought back to the majors on Sept. 12, where he has pitched out of the bullpen.

Baseball America’s minor league All-Stars at every level include a current D-backs prospect and a former one

Diamondbacks prospect Demetrio Crisantes, who split the year with the Single-A Visalia Rawhide and Arizona Complex League team, made Baseball America’s low-A All-Star team at second base.

The 19-year-old slashed .333/.429/.478 and put together 57 straight games of safely reaching base for Visalia.

Former Arizona prospect Deyvison De Los Santos made the Double-A team for the publication at first base for his time under the D-backs’ umbrella. He spent much of the year at two lower levels with Arizona’s organization before being dealt to the Miami Marlins in the A.J. Puk trade.

De Los Santos posted a .372 average and 1.12 OPS with Double-A Amarillo before he was promoted to Triple-A.

He was then in the trade to the Miami Marlins organization and cooled off to bat .240 with a .743 OPS in 50 games with Triple-A Jacksonville.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Zac Gallen steps up to take pressure off Diamondbacks in vital win over Giants

The Diamondbacks needed their ace to rise to the occasion after three-game losing streak, and Zac Gallen delivered Wednesday against the Giants.

4 hours ago

Kristian Robinson...

Alex Weiner

Arizona Fall League rosters announced; Tommy Troy, Kristian Robinson among D-backs prospects

The Arizona Diamondbacks are sending eight prospects to play for the Salt River Rafters at the Arizona Fall League this season.

8 hours ago

TOREY LOVULLO...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Torey Lovullo shares message with team after tough stretch: ‘I bet on you guys’

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo stood in front of his team with a clear message before the final four games of the regular season with everything on the line.

10 hours ago

Carlos Mendoza...

Arizona Sports

Mets-Braves postponed for hurricane, Monday doubleheader to keep Wild Card in holding pattern

The Braves versus Mets series, critical to the NL Wild Card race in the final week of the season, has been put on pause due to Hurricane Helene.

13 hours ago

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, and D-backs GM Mike Hazen...

Kevin Zimmerman

Mike Hazen: D-backs have got to start playing better baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen has complimented his team's talent all year. That talent needs to produce in the final four games.

14 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks standings...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ standings: Where does Arizona rank in the NL West and Wild Card races?

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres are chasing the Dodgers atop the NL West and competing in the NL Wild Card.

20 hours ago

Baseball America names D-backs’ Adrian Del Castillo, Yilber Diaz to minor league All-Star teams