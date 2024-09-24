Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Nassir Little follows Suns tenure by reportedly signing contract with Heat

Sep 24, 2024, 8:16 AM | Updated: 8:19 am

Nassir Little #25 of the Phoenix Suns on the court during introductions to the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mavericks defeated the Suns 128-114. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Phoenix Suns wing Nassir Little has agreed to a one-year contract with the Miami Heat, reports NBA newsbreaker Chris Haynes.

Little and E.J. Liddell were waived by Phoenix in August, opening a roster spot as the Suns eyed salary cap relief.

Charania reports the Suns stretched Little’s three years and $22 million left on his contract. That means the contract will be paid over twice the number of years left on the deal, plus one, thinning the amount owed.

While it moves millions to the salary cap table through the 2030-31 season, taking those small amounts off the books will save around $40 million in tax penalties over the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons as the Suns navigate the second apron, according to The Athletic’s John Hollinger.

