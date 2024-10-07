Suite Home Arizona Sonic Giveaway
Oct 7, 2024, 1:36 AM
Oct 7, 2024, 1:36 AM
Enter to win a large flat-screen TV, surround sound and tailgate snacks from Sonic!
1 day ago
Arizona Sports and Red Bird Farms Chicken are teaming up to bring you an exclusive limited-edition Wolf & Luke Red Run Tee Shirt. Be among the FIRST 25 fans to join us on Friday, October 11 at the Safeway located at Cave Creek and Tatum between 4 pm - 6 pm and claim your FREE shirt with proof of purchase of any Red Bird Farms Chicken product!
20 days ago
Enter now and tune in to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM every Friday before a Cardinals home game and listen for your name all day for a chance to win tickets! Don’t miss out! Protect The Nest is presented by BetMGM
21 days ago
Register to win a brand new BBQ grill, a Budweiser Folds of Honor 50QT Bison Cooler & $100 gift card to Albertsons/Safeway!
21 days ago
Register to win exclusive game day experiences, which include lower-level tickets, jerseys and food and beverage credits to use, courtesy of Sanderson Ford!
22 days ago
Become the Red Bird Farms Fan of the Game and you could win tickets to an upcoming Arizona Cardinals game, plus you will win a $100 gift card and be featured on the JUMBOTRON!
22 days ago