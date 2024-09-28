Diana Taurasi documentary in the works

A documentary of Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi is in the works by Dan Le Batard’s media company Meadowlark Media.

Dan Le Batard revealed on his podcast, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, that his media company had been following Taurasi during the 2024 WNBA season.

“She laid the groundwork for what it is to be a modern-day WNBA superstar and she did it globally…She was the player that made me believe, ‘oh yeah, I could see a woman playing in the NBA.'” – @DarthAmin on the remarkable career of Diana Taurasi. 📺 https://t.co/QVg1FvLuB9 pic.twitter.com/LeVjQlqg6T — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 26, 2024

“Meadowlark Media has been following her around all season and doing a documentary on her,” Le Batard said. “And we’re going to tell that story, because the root of that kind of greatness (is) worth exploring.”

Taurasi and the Mercury played their final game of the season on Wednesday, a 101-88 loss against the Minnesota Lynx which eliminated the team from the 2024 WNBA playoffs. Taurasi received a standing ovation from the Minnesota crowd after fouling out of the game which saw her score 10 points and tack on four rebounds and three assists.

The league’s all-time leading scorer and 3-point shooter, has alluded to her retirement but hasn’t made an official announcement.

“Once the season’s over, I’ll have a better idea of what it looks like for me in the future,” Taurasi said during a postgame press conference on Sept. 19.

Diana Taurasi said she still hasn’t made up her mind on whether to hang it up yet. pic.twitter.com/r0X7AdQwZb — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) September 20, 2024

Taurasi averaged 15 points, four rebounds and three assists per game in 2024. During the All-Star break, she won her sixth Olympic gold medal as part of the U.S. Women’s Basketball Team, along with Mercury teammates Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper.