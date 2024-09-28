Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Diana Taurasi documentary in the works

Sep 28, 2024, 7:30 PM

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots a free throw after a defensive three seconds violati...

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots a free throw after a defensive three seconds violation by the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter in Game Two of Round One of the WNBA Playoffs at Target Center on September 25, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

A documentary of Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi is in the works by Dan Le Batard’s media company Meadowlark Media.

Dan Le Batard revealed on his podcast, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, that his media company had been following Taurasi during the 2024 WNBA season.

“Meadowlark Media has been following her around all season and doing a documentary on her,” Le Batard said. “And we’re going to tell that story, because the root of that kind of greatness (is) worth exploring.”

RELATED STORIES

Taurasi and the Mercury played their final game of the season on Wednesday, a 101-88 loss against the Minnesota Lynx which eliminated the team from the 2024 WNBA playoffs. Taurasi received a standing ovation from the Minnesota crowd after fouling out of the game which saw her score 10 points and tack on four rebounds and three assists.

The league’s all-time leading scorer and 3-point shooter, has alluded to her retirement but hasn’t made an official announcement.

“Once the season’s over, I’ll have a better idea of what it looks like for me in the future,” Taurasi said during a postgame press conference on Sept. 19.

Taurasi averaged 15 points, four rebounds and three assists per game in 2024. During the All-Star break, she won her sixth Olympic gold medal as part of the U.S. Women’s Basketball Team, along with Mercury teammates Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper.

Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner...

Anne-Marie Iemmolo

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner joins Unrivaled 3-on-3 league

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner has joined Unrivaled, a women's professional three-on-three basketball league. 

9 hours ago

Natasha Cloud #0 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots the ball as she is guarded by Alanna Smith #8 and Co...

Arizona Sports

Natasha Cloud named to WNBA All-Defensive Second Team

Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud has been named to the 2024 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team.

5 days ago

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots a free throw after a defensive three seconds violati...

Bailey Leasure

Diana Taurasi documentary in the works

A documentary of Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi is in the works by Dan Le Batard's media company Meadowlark Media.

5 days ago

Brittney Griner...

Anne-Marie Iemmolo

Diana Taurasi receives ovation after fouling out in what could be last game

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi received a standing ovation from fans at the Target Center as she exited Game 2 to conclude what could be the last game of her WNBA career.

8 days ago

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots a free throw after a defensive three seconds violati...

Associated Press

Mercury swept by Lynx, Diana Taurasi potentially plays final game

The Phoenix Mercury were swept by the Minnesota Lynx and their season is over.

8 days ago

Mercury...

Arizona Sports

Mercury mount 23-point comeback, Lynx pull away late for Game 1 win in WNBA playoffs

The Mercury climbed back from a 23-point deficit to take the lead in Sunday's playoff opener against the Lynx, but Minnesota pulled away in the closing minutes.

11 days ago

Diana Taurasi documentary in the works