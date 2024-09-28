Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals elevate Angelo Blackson, Charlie Heck from practice squad

Sep 28, 2024, 2:12 PM | Updated: 2:17 pm

Angelo Blackson of the Jacksonville Jaguars has joined the Arizona Cardinals practice squad roster...

Angelo Blackson #90 of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals on Saturday elevated linemen Angelo Blackson and Charlie Heck from the practice squad ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Washington Commanders, the team announced.

The elevations come with the Cardinals dealing with injuries on both sides of the football.

On defense, the Cardinals ruled out defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga from Sunday’s game with a knee injury on Friday. On Wednesday, the Cardinals placed defensive lineman Justin Jones on season-ending injured reserve and signed Naquan Jones.

RELATED STORIES

On offense, tackle Kelvin Beachum, who missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, is questionable to play for Sunday’s game. The Cardinals are also without Jackson Barton who was placed on the IR on Wednesday.

Blackson played for the Cardinals in 2020, making nine starts in 16 games. He recorded 24 tackles with 2.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits and four tackles for loss during that span. Since then, the 6-foot-4, 318-pound lineman played for the Chicago Bears from 2021-22, then spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being signed to the Cardinals practice squad on Sept. 10.

Heck has made 41 NFL appearances, all with the Houston Texans, including 21 starts and four last year. Houston selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was signed to the Cardinals practice squad on Sept. 11 following tackle Jonah Williams being placed on the IR. This elevation marks the second week in a row for Heck.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy meet at midfield postgame...

Tyler Drake

Gannon: Arizona native, 49ers QB Brock Purdy ‘looks like a 13-year vet’

The Arizona Cardinals are going to have their hands full this week with the San Francisco 49ers offense led by Arizona native Brock Purdy.

9 hours ago

Cardinals injury report, Tight end Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals injury report: Trey McBride full participant, Kelvin Beachum limited, Matt Prater absent

Cardinals kicker Matt Prater was out of practice again Thursday but tight end Trey McBride was back in full as Arizona prepares to face the 49ers.

11 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals DT Ben Stille at practice...

Kevin Zimmerman

Arizona Cardinals re-sign DL Ben Stille to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals signed defensive lineman Ben Stille to their practice squad a month after losing him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

16 hours ago

Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. #70 of the Arizona Cardinals runs onto the field during the NFL ...

David Veenstra

PFF: Cardinals T Paris Johnson Jr. among most improved NFL players

Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. was named as one of Pro Football Focus' Most improved NFL players in 2024 ahead of Week 5.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride makes a catch...

Tyler Drake

Still no Darius Robinson, but Trey McBride can give Cardinals much-needed boost in Week 5

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride is trending toward playing this week after missing last Sunday's loss with a concussion. He was greatly missed.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals OL Jonah Williams gets looked at in Week 1...

David Veenstra

Arizona Cardinals OT Jonah Williams reportedly ‘is uncertain’ to return in 2024

Arizona Cardinals starting right tackle Jonah Williams reportedly "is uncertain" to return in 2024, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

1 day ago

Cardinals elevate Angelo Blackson, Charlie Heck from practice squad