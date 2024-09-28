The Arizona Cardinals on Saturday elevated linemen Angelo Blackson and Charlie Heck from the practice squad ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Washington Commanders, the team announced.

The elevations come with the Cardinals dealing with injuries on both sides of the football.

On defense, the Cardinals ruled out defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga from Sunday’s game with a knee injury on Friday. On Wednesday, the Cardinals placed defensive lineman Justin Jones on season-ending injured reserve and signed Naquan Jones.

On offense, tackle Kelvin Beachum, who missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, is questionable to play for Sunday’s game. The Cardinals are also without Jackson Barton who was placed on the IR on Wednesday.

Blackson played for the Cardinals in 2020, making nine starts in 16 games. He recorded 24 tackles with 2.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits and four tackles for loss during that span. Since then, the 6-foot-4, 318-pound lineman played for the Chicago Bears from 2021-22, then spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being signed to the Cardinals practice squad on Sept. 10.

Heck has made 41 NFL appearances, all with the Houston Texans, including 21 starts and four last year. Houston selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was signed to the Cardinals practice squad on Sept. 11 following tackle Jonah Williams being placed on the IR. This elevation marks the second week in a row for Heck.

